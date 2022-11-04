Thanksgiving food donations needed ahead of anticipated crowds at giveaway

The Christian Ministers Alliance has received a few checks ahead of its annual Thanksgiving giveaway, but organizers say they need more.

"Much more," said Rev. W.R. Casey Jr., president of the nonprofit, which has a goal of distributing 4,000 baskets to 90 school sites from Tulsa, Union and Bixby districts, as well as the local low-income public.

Organizers are, as always, expecting crowds to feed, Casey said, so they're seeking food and monetary donations.

The following food donations are desired: turkeys, hams, whole chickens, hens, corn, green beans, sweet potatoes, 20-pound bags of potatoes, collards and mustard greens, cranberry sauce, onions, bell peppers, bacon, sausage, cream of mushroom soup, white and wheat bread, dinner rolls, rice, celery, cereal, half-gallons of milk, chicken wings, chicken thighs, chicken drumsticks, and chicken broth.

The giveaway will be 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Tulsa Legacy Charter School, 105 E. 63rd St.

Donations will be accepted up to the day of the event, and those interested in dropping off food may call Casey at 918-902-1374 or 918-951-7407. Those interested in contributing financially may mail checks made out to CMA Inc. to P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK 74101.