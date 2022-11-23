Thanksgiving banquet

Volunteers hand out slices of pie during a Thanksgiving meal at John 3:16 Mission, 506 N Cheyenne Ave., on Tuesday in Tulsa. The mission’s Thanksgiving dinners will continue each night this week through Saturday. On Wednesday, the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is hosting a drive-by distribution at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 2720 S. 129th East Ave. Go to okfoodbank.org/turkey to register. Also, a Christian Ministers Alliance holiday food giveaway is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Northside Church of God in Christ, 1101 E. Apache St.