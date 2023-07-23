In the early 1900s, Waite Phillips became rich by producing oil in Oklahoma and built buildings to match his wealth.

But with riches came risk. Phillips lived in the penthouse of the Philcade and would descend into the lower levels of the building and pass through a tunnel to the Philtower where he worked, said Lindsey Neal Kuykendall, curator of public engagement at the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture.

“For someone like him, kidnapping was a serious threat,” Kuykendall said.

In modern-day Tulsa, the Philtower and Philcade still stand among the Tulsa skyline, and people can gaze through the tunnel below Fifth Street that Phillips would pass through between his buildings.

Phillips’ story and others are a part of the Tulsa Foundation for Architecture’s tours of the lower parts of downtown’s historical buildings and the tunnels still connecting them.

Bi-annual Tulsa Underground Tunnel Tours When: Saturday, Aug. 12 Where: Starting place at the Hyatt Regency Tulsa Downtown lobby What: Tours in 15-minute intervals between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Cost: $25 (discount for Tulsa Foundation for Architecture members) Tickets and info: tulsaarchitecture.org or 918-583-5550

Founded in 1995, Tulsa Foundation for Architecture has been giving tours of the buildings since its early years. “The Tulsa Underground: The Tunnel Tour” is part of a series of tours organized by the foundation for the year.

The tour winds through the bottoms of the 320 South Boston Building, Kennedy Building, Mid-Continent Tower, Atlas Life Building, Philtower and Philcade.

Kuykendall said she wants people to get an understanding of how Tulsa has evolved. Early Tulsa buildings were made of wood and were easily destroyed by fires. That destruction sparked change.

“They learned their lesson,” Kuykendall said. “So that’s what you start to see. The early pictures of the wooden buildings then, next few years we’re looking at brick buildings. Then you start getting into the oil boom and skyscrapers.”

The foundation focuses on education and advocacy surrounding architecture and preservation. Many of the buildings on the tour, like the 320 South Boston Building, have stood in the face of renovation.

“There were a group of Tulsans in the 1950s that protested renovations of this space and were successful, and we get to enjoy it in its beauty and splendor because of those people,” Kuykendall said. “That’s the same thing that TFA strives to do.”

The buildings on the tour and their tunnels show what life was like in previous decades. The tunnels had a variety of uses, including the transport of ice, Kuykendall said.

“They didn’t have refrigeration — they had ice boxes,” Kuykendall said. “Instead of toting the ice around up there, they were transporting it down here.”

The tunnels, now that refrigeration is no longer supported by ice, remain to connect the buildings of downtown.

The tour passage is almost a mile and passes by an architecture firm, a bank, a barber shop and an ice cream store that now occupy parts of the lower floors of the buildings. The path can be made accessible through alternative elevator routes.

“The Tulsa Foundation for Architecture — part of the mission is advocacy, and if you help people fall in love with these properties, it grows awareness of why we need to preserve our history and our architecture,” Kuykendall said.

Photos: Tour of tunnels with Tulsa Foundation for Architecture Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Tulsa Foundation for Architecture tour Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES