 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Text message to voter prompts alert from State Election Board

Text message to voter prompts alert from State Election Board

{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax on Monday issued a voter alert about a text message that was received by a voter that falsely claimed the voter’s polling place had changed.

The voter received the text on Friday and the complaint has been referred to law enforcement.

After falsely advising the voter that her polling place had changed, the text message asked the voter to reply to the text to confirm her name. It then provided a phone number to call to be removed from the notification list.

The phone number provided in the text message is reportedly for a male escort service.

“Disinformation about the voting process is a real threat,” Ziraix said. “Voters should be very cautious about phone calls, emails, social media posts and text messages containing false information about elections and report suspicious communications to election officials immediately.”

Polling place changes are rare in Oklahoma.

When they occur, affected voters are notified by their county election board through the U.S. mail.

“Election officials will never contact you by text message to tell you your polling place has changed,” Ziriax said.

Voters should use the OK Voter Portal on the State Election Board’s website or contact their county election board to find or verify their polling place.

Oklahoma voter guide 2020: What you need to know for the Nov. 3 election.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News