 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas woman dies in single-car crash near Bristow
0 comments

Texas woman dies in single-car crash near Bristow

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Texas woman's body was pulled from the wreckage of an apparent car crash on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Troopers don't know exactly when the crash occurred, but they found the body of Sheilla Forester, 56, of Denton, Texas, inside a wrecked 2002 Chevrolet Blazer in a creek bed west of Bristow, according to an OHP report. 

Bristow firefighters extricated Forester's body. 

Troopers don't yet know the cause of the crash but say it appears Forester's SUV was westbound on West 241st Street South near 401st West Avenue when it ran off the road to the right, striking a fence and flew through the air before striking a tree. The vehicle came to rest in the creek bed, troopers said. 

Troopers reported the weather was clear and the roadway was dry, and  Forester's seatbelt was in use and her vehicle's airbags deployed. 

Emergency medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY Botanical Garden hosts cosmic Kusama exhibit

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living
Politics

Hotels targeted for redevelopment as multi-family/senior living

  • Updated

Development proposals making their way through the city’s approval process call for turning the Crowne Plaza Tulsa-Southern Hills near 81st Street and Lewis Avenue and the Wyndham Hotel at 41st Street and Garnett Avenue into mixed-use developments that would include a market rate and affordable housing with a priority on seniors and veterans.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News