Texas woman dies in single-car crash near Bristow

A Texas woman's body was pulled from the wreckage of an apparent car crash on Monday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers don't know exactly when the crash occurred, but they found the body of Sheilla Forester, 56, of Denton, Texas, inside a wrecked 2002 Chevrolet Blazer in a creek bed west of Bristow, according to an OHP report.

Bristow firefighters extricated Forester's body.

Troopers don't yet know the cause of the crash but say it appears Forester's SUV was westbound on West 241st Street South near 401st West Avenue when it ran off the road to the right, striking a fence and flew through the air before striking a tree. The vehicle came to rest in the creek bed, troopers said.

Troopers reported the weather was clear and the roadway was dry, and Forester's seatbelt was in use and her vehicle's airbags deployed.

Emergency medical responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

