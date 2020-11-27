Texas Tech at OSU: Cowboys try to stay alive in Big 12 race with a win on Senior Day

He will be celebrated for his contributions on Saturday.

“It’ll mean the world,” Brown said. “I’ve been here five years and for this to be my last game possibly at BPS. That’s a big deal to say I stuck it out when I could have left, but I stuck it out. I prevailed and now I’m probably about to play my last one, so it’ll be fun.”

With Hubbard still battling issues with his ankle, Brown may be the most used running back, as he has been the past two games. OSU suffered its second conference loss by falling 41-13 to OU last week. The road to the Big 12 title game for OSU has become extremely narrow and highly unlikely, but the Cowboys still have a chance. Winning the remaining three games is first the priority.

“We’ve just got to keep fighting,” Ogbongbemiga said. “If we do what we do, things could fall in our favor. You can’t look to the past. You’ve just got to hope for the best and handle what you’ve got to handle. We’ve got to win the rest of our games. There is no question about it. Hopefully, things fall in our favor. If not, then it is what it is. We fought this season and hopefully we get the opportunity to. If we do, we’ll definitely be prepared but we’ve just got to control what we can control and finish out the season strong.”

