Texas Tech at OSU: Cowboys try to stay alive in Big 12 race with a win on Senior Day

A bronze T. Boone Pickens statue will be unveiled about two hours before Oklahoma State kicks off against Texas Tech at 11 a.m. Saturday in Stillwater.
Pickens, the late alumnus who donated around $600 million to OSU athletics and academics, will be celebrated for all of his contributions to the program, and so will the OSU seniors. The Cowboys will celebrate Senior Day in their final home game of the year.
“It’s just an opportunity for us to go out with a bang in my last home game,” fifth-year senior Amen Ogbongbemiga said. “Me and all the dudes that came in together, the class of (2016), there’s a couple of us left. Kind of just remembering our journey together and the years that we spent here and just cherishing that last moment at home.”
Issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic have allowed an extra year of eligibility for all players, including seniors who decide they want to come back. Fifth-year senior LD Brown has not made that decision, yet.
“I really don’t have an answer,” Brown said. “We’re just going to play it by ear. I’ll take it one day at a time.”
Brown is having the best individual season of his career. His career-high in carries heading into this year was 10. Brown has reached or surpassed that amount in three games this year, setting a new career-high with 15 carries in the 20-18 win at Kansas State. He also tied his career-high of 110 yards during that game. Brown has had at least eight carries in every game this year.
He will be celebrated for his contributions on Saturday.
“It’ll mean the world,” Brown said. “I’ve been here five years and for this to be my last game possibly at BPS. That’s a big deal to say I stuck it out when I could have left, but I stuck it out. I prevailed and now I’m probably about to play my last one, so it’ll be fun.”
With Hubbard still battling issues with his ankle, Brown may be the most used running back, as he has been the past two games. OSU suffered its second conference loss by falling 41-13 to OU last week. The road to the Big 12 title game for OSU has become extremely narrow and highly unlikely, but the Cowboys still have a chance. Winning the remaining three games is first the priority.
“We’ve just got to keep fighting,” Ogbongbemiga said. “If we do what we do, things could fall in our favor. You can’t look to the past. You’ve just got to hope for the best and handle what you’ve got to handle. We’ve got to win the rest of our games. There is no question about it. Hopefully, things fall in our favor. If not, then it is what it is. We fought this season and hopefully we get the opportunity to. If we do, we’ll definitely be prepared but we’ve just got to control what we can control and finish out the season strong.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.