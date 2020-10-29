 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

{{featured_button_text}}

Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State

3 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: FOX23

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Records: OSU 4-0 (3-0 Big 12), Texas 3-2 (2-2)

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Weather: Sunny, 67°

Last Meeting: Texas beat OSU 36-30 on Sept. 21, 2019

All-time series: Texas leads series 25-9

Four Downs

First down — Top storyline

Who will win the turnover battle?

Oklahoma State has a dependable defense this year. Forcing a turnover could be the difference in gaining control in this game. OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders will need to do his job in making sure the offense doesn’t give Texas any extra possessions. He had two interceptions against Texas last year. 

Second down — Key matchup

Sam Ehlinger vs. Spencer Sanders

In his second straight game against one of the Big 12’s best quarterbacks, Sanders can show his potential to be an elite QB by outplaying Sam Ehlinger. One of these two quarterbacks may have to make a few big-time plays down the stretch to pull out a win. Sanders has the advantage of a strong defense that will make it hard on Ehlinger. 

Third down — Players to watch

OSU defensive line

How much pressure can the defensive line put on Ehlinger? The Cowboys have one of the best third-down defenses in the nation and bringing pressure during passing situations can help keep the defense off the field.

Fourth down — Who wins and why?

From Guerin Emig: Texas comes to Stillwater with some gaping holes everywhere but quarterback. Sam Ehlinger will keep the Longhorns close, but OSU's edge at running back, receiver and on defense is obvious. It's another opportunity for the Cowboys to solidify their status as Big 12 favorite and College Football Playoff hopeful. Expect them to take full advantage.

OSU 34, Texas 26

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News