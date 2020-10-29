Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

In his second straight game against one of the Big 12’s best quarterbacks, Sanders can show his potential to be an elite QB by outplaying Sam Ehlinger. One of these two quarterbacks may have to make a few big-time plays down the stretch to pull out a win. Sanders has the advantage of a strong defense that will make it hard on Ehlinger.

Third down — Players to watch

OSU defensive line

How much pressure can the defensive line put on Ehlinger? The Cowboys have one of the best third-down defenses in the nation and bringing pressure during passing situations can help keep the defense off the field.

Fourth down — Who wins and why?

From Guerin Emig: Texas comes to Stillwater with some gaping holes everywhere but quarterback. Sam Ehlinger will keep the Longhorns close, but OSU's edge at running back, receiver and on defense is obvious. It's another opportunity for the Cowboys to solidify their status as Big 12 favorite and College Football Playoff hopeful. Expect them to take full advantage.

OSU 34, Texas 26

