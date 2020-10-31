Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State Notebook: Cowboys suffer first home loss to Texas since 2014; Sanders sets new career highs

Rough rushing day for Hubbard

OSU running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 72 yards on 25 carries. That is the lowest rushing total for Hubbard of his career when he has more than 20 carries and the lowest since rushing for 104 yards on 22 carries against Oklahoma in 2018. He still managed to move to ninth on OSU’s career touchdowns scored list. His receiving touchdown was the 36th TD of his career.

“We have run the football really, really well all year long,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “When you’re in a game like that you think you can run it to close it (out) and we’ve done that in games before. It just didn’t work out this time.”

Sanders sets new career highs

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs for the redshirt sophomore. His 27 completions on 39 attempts also were career highs. He became the fourth OSU quarterback to throw for 400 yards as a sophomore.

First home loss to Texas since 2014