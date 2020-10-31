Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State Notebook: Cowboys suffer first home loss to Texas since 2014; Sanders sets new career highs

Rough rushing day for Hubbard
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 72 yards on 25 carries. That is the lowest rushing total for Hubbard of his career when he has more than 20 carries and the lowest since rushing for 104 yards on 22 carries against Oklahoma in 2018. He still managed to move to ninth on OSU’s career touchdowns scored list. His receiving touchdown was the 36th TD of his career.
“We have run the football really, really well all year long,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “When you’re in a game like that you think you can run it to close it (out) and we’ve done that in games before. It just didn’t work out this time.”
Sanders sets new career highs
OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns, both career highs for the redshirt sophomore. His 27 completions on 39 attempts also were career highs. He became the fourth OSU quarterback to throw for 400 yards as a sophomore.
First home loss to Texas since 2014
OSU suffered its first home loss to Texas since the 28-7 loss in 2014. The Cowboys had won the past two home games against the Longhorns and seven of the past 10 games overall. Texas has now beat OSU for two straight years for the first time since winning 12 straight from 1998-2009.
Defense holds Texas under average
The OSU defense has held its last nine Big 12 opponents under their scoring average after Texas scored 41 points Saturday. The Longhorns were averaging 45 points a game. The defense only allowed Texas to convert on two of its 15 third-down attempts.
Wallace ties career high
Tylan Wallace finished with 11 catches for 187 yards and two touchdowns. He tied his career-high of 11 catches against Texas Tech last season. Sanders completed passes to six receivers Saturday. Hubbard and Landon Wolf also caught touchdowns from Sanders.
— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World
