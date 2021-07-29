Texas A&M regents vote 8-1 in favor of SEC expansion

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The Texas A&M System Board of Regents voted 8-1 on Wednesday in support of a statement guiding Texas A&M President Katherine Banks to vote in favor of Southeastern Conference expansion.
“The Board concluded that this expansion would enhance the long-term value of the SEC to student-athletes and all of the institutions they represent — including Texas A&M,” the statement read. “Therefore, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents directs Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks to vote in favor of extending formal invitations to the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the conference in 2025, when the SEC presidents consider the matter.”