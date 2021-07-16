Test of mosquitoes in Tulsa finds West Nile virus; health officials push precautions

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions against mosquitoes after a sample of the disease-carrying insects in Tulsa County tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The sample was caught in an east Tulsa trap this week located along the U.S. 169 corridor between 31st and 41st streets, according to the Tulsa Health Department's mosquito surveillance program.

The discovery is only novel to this year, for there have been positive WNV tests in mosquitoes in previous years as well as some human cases in Tulsa County, according to Mandy Dixon, THD's vector control coordinator.

“Unfortunately, some of those people have died of the illness,” Dixon said in a news release. “It is important to take steps to prevent mosquitoes from biting you and your family."

There have been no human cases detected in Oklahoma this year.

Prevention is "easy" with the following steps, Dixon said:

• Dump or drain standing water from items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots and tires so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.