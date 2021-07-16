Test of mosquitoes in Tulsa finds West Nile virus; health officials push precautions

Health officials are urging residents to take precautions against mosquitoes after some of the disease-carrying insects in Tulsa County tested positive for the West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were caught this week in a trap in east Tulsa along the U.S. 169 corridor between 31st and 41st streets, according to the Tulsa Health Department's mosquito surveillance program.

The discovery is the first this year, but there have been positive WNV tests in mosquitoes in previous years as well as some human cases in Tulsa County, according to Mandy Dixon, the Tulsa Health Department's vector control coordinator.

“Unfortunately, some of those people have died of the illness,” Dixon said in a news release. “It is important to take steps to prevent mosquitoes from biting you and your family."

No human cases have been detected in Oklahoma so far this year.

Prevention is "easy" with the following steps, Dixon said:

• Dump or drain standing water from items such as buckets, cans, pool covers, flower pots and tires so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed.