...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...HOT AND HUMID CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TODAY WITH
HEAT INDEX VALUES CLIMBING INTO THE 105 TO 110 DEGREE RANGE
THIS AFTERNOON.
* WHERE...MOST OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WEST CENTRAL ARKANSAS.
* WHEN...FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM TUESDAY.
* IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH
HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A DANGEROUS SITUATION IN WHICH
HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN
POSSIBLE, RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR
EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT
STROKE. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN
POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. >>TO REDUCE RISK DURING
OUTDOOR WORK THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION
RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR
CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED
TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY, CALL
911.
&&
The city will begin a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery Monday. It is one of the sites being explored as potential gravesites of victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre.
After having suspended efforts April 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, crews will resume test excavations at a site potentially holding victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Monday.
Examination in Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St., stopped because travel restrictions made it difficult for teams from the Oklahoma Archeological Survey at the University of Oklahoma, which includes scientists from out of state, to make the trip to Tulsa.
The renewed work is expected to take three to six days, according to a news release from the city of Tulsa. The cemetery will be closed to the public during the excavation.
Crews will work from about 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. depending on the heat. Monday reportedly will begin with site preparation and an initial dig. There will be daily media briefings at noon for updates on the excavation’s progress.
The city will also host a live video feed when researchers are on site, but warned the feed could be turned off either from reception issues or if human remains are being removed.
The test excavations will help scientists determine if human remains are in the area and what the nature of those remains are.
The massacre, which occurred May 31-June 1, 1921, left what had been one of the most prosperous Black business and residential districts in America on Greenwood Avenue destroyed. Although dozens of deaths were confirmed in the carnage, it’s widely estimated hundreds were killed.
Subsurface scans in the fall led to December’s revelation of a “25-by-30-foot pit” in Oaklawn Cemetery, along with another site believed to be the burial site of the “original 18” — 18 Black male massacre victims identified in funeral home records and newspaper reports as having been buried in Oaklawn.
Similar investigations are also planned at two other Tulsa locations. Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, at 4300 E. 91st St., was formerly known as Booker T. Washington Cemetery, and was identified through oral tradition as having some unmarked burial sites of African Americans who died in or as a result of the massacre.
Another location, known as The Canes along the Arkansas River near the 11th Street Bridge, is also known as a potential burial site.
