'Terence would always have someone on our sofa:' Crutcher Foundation serves, donates to homeless shelter

“This … is simply a way for us to serve, to show everyone in the world what Terence, what his life, was really about,” Tiffany Crutcher said.

The emergency shelter is in the previous county juvenile detention facility. It can house several dozen people in private rooms, giving them a place of their own while they transition toward more permanent housing.

The shelter opened recently and is operated in collaboration with local government, private organizations and nongovernmental organizations.

“If we all do our small part, we can keep this shelter open more than six months,” Tiffany Crutcher said.

Volunteers at the shelter prepared food and comfort kits and sang gospel music for the people staying at the shelter.

Greg Robinson, a Terence Crutcher Foundation board member, said Wednesday was a “day of service in remembrance” of Crutcher.

The foundation identified housing security and homelessness as an area of need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the comfort kits were face masks and other protective equipment.