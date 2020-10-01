Tenants and landlords agree that Oklahoma needs eviction reforms

Oklahoma courts handled 44,612 evictions cases last year, with more than 1,200 tenants a month receiving eviction notices in Tulsa County alone.

Statewide, however, a mere 5% of landlords file more than 60% of eviction cases, with most of the “chronic filers” being large, corporate property owners that are based out-of-state, according to data presented at the hearing.

Local landlords seem far more reluctant to pursue an eviction, said Tracy Streich, a property manager who testified from a landlord’s perspective.

Nationwide, 80% of landlords are “mom and pop” businesses that own no more than four rental properties, Streich told the hearing, which was part of a House interim study on evictions, investigating the issue in general while not considering any specific legislation.

Eviction, for most landlords, becomes an option only after all other options have been exhausted, Streich said. And in those cases, tenants bear responsibility for a case reaching that point, he said.

“That for us is a trigger to get them to pay,” Streich said.

However, to help reduce the number of cases, the Legislature could clarify and standardize rules for evictions, which can vary from county to county, even from judge to judge, he said.