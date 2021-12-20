Temps on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day expected to be 15-25 degrees above normal

Santa won't have to worry about slipping on any snowy rooftops this Christmas, nor climbing down chimneys into many roaring fireplaces in the Tulsa area this year.
Temperatures are expected to be 15-25 degrees above normal in the Tulsa area, with highs expected in the mid-70s on Friday and in the mid-60s on Christmas Day.
The record high for Christmas Eve is 80 degrees, set in 1955. The Christmas Day record in Tulsa is 73 degrees, set in 1922.
"It's been 99 years since we've been this warm for Tulsa (around Christmas)," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the Tulsa National Weather Service forecast office.
"It's pretty unusual if this forecast turns out right."
The normal high for Dec. 24 and 25 is 49 degrees in Tulsa.
The last white Christmas in Tulsa — either with recorded falling snow or at least an inch on the ground on Christmas Day — was in 2009, when 6 inches were on the ground, he said.
On average, Tulsa has an 11% to 12% chance of having a white Christmas on any given year, Piltz said.
He said that while this year should provide good conditions for travelers, wildfires could be a concern, especially on Friday.
"That's kind of had my attention," he said. "There may be extra (emergency) responses on Christmas Eve that nobody wants."
Piltz said reports from Oklahoma Forestry Services indicate above-average plant growth along the Interstate 44 corridor between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
"That corridor could be at risk for wildfires with the extra growth," he said.
According to its monthly outlook from mid-December to mid-January, the Climate Prediction Center has most of Oklahoma with increased odds of above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation, except for the northeast corner of the state, which has equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures and precipitation.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported recently that since the 1980s, less of the country now has snow for Christmas, according to an analysis of data.
From 1981 to 1990, on average, almost 47% of the country had snow on the ground Christmas Day, the AP reported, with an average depth of 3.5 inches, according to an analysis of ground observation data by the University of Arizona for the AP. From 2011 to 2020, Christmas snow cover was down to 38%, with an average depth of 2.7 inches.
Oklahoma City, Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Missouri; Salt Lake City; Milwaukee; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Topeka, Kansas; and Des Moines, Iowa, were among airports that saw drops of three or four percentage points, the AP reported.
Forecast highs for cities around the region for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:
Oklahoma City: 79, 66
Dallas: 79, 76
Denver: 53, 52
Fayetteville, Arkansas: 70, 65
Little Rock, Arkansas: 73, 71
Kansas City, Missouri: 69, 53
Springfield, Missouri: 70, 61
St. Louis: 66, 58
Wichita, Kansas: 72, 56
