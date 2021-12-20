Temps on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day expected to be 15-25 degrees above normal

"That's kind of had my attention," he said. "There may be extra (emergency) responses on Christmas Eve that nobody wants."

Piltz said reports from Oklahoma Forestry Services indicate above-average plant growth along the Interstate 44 corridor between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

"That corridor could be at risk for wildfires with the extra growth," he said.

According to its monthly outlook from mid-December to mid-January, the Climate Prediction Center has most of Oklahoma with increased odds of above-average temperatures and below-normal precipitation, except for the northeast corner of the state, which has equal chances of above- or below-normal temperatures and precipitation.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reported recently that since the 1980s, less of the country now has snow for Christmas, according to an analysis of data.