Temporary housing facility for the homeless in east Tulsa draws complaints, concerns

“It kind of intimidates our customers … so we have had to run them off; in fact, we do run them off,” she said. “I don’t think anyone has stolen anything.”

Coe said she understands that things happen and that people go through tough times.

“But there is a difference between wanting to actually help yourself and having somebody else do it all for you,” she said. “Those are the ones that we’re concerned (about) — they are just enjoying the ride and not wanting to help themselves.”

Two businesses in the area declined to comment publicly but said they’d encountered no problems with the homeless; three businesses declined to be interviewed for this story, or did not return calls for comment.

Gligo acknowledged that area businesses were not notified before Hotel to Housing opened in early March but said Housing Solutions understands their concerns and is working to help address them.

“We are there to partner with those businesses, and we have done some proactive outreach to local businesses and had great results,” Gligo said. “So I would encourage any businesses with concerns to reach out to us. We’re there to be a partner and to be a good neighbor.”