Muskogee Police say a teen fatally shot his stepfather during an argument Monday night.
The 17-year-old reportedly intervened in a domestic assault to protect his mother, according to a news release from the Muskogee Police Department.
Officers responded to the reported shooting about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Margaret Lynn Lane, where they found Joshua Woods, 36, had been shot.
Woods was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Muskogee but reportedly later died from his injuries.
The case remains under investigation as of Tuesday morning.