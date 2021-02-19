Teen who died after falling through ice identified as Dewar High School junior

The Okmulgee County teen who succumbed to freezing waters during an attempted dog-rescue this week was identified as a Dewar High School junior.

Tristan Gaither, 17, was trying to retrieve a dog from a frozen pond when she fell through the ice Thursday evening, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Dewar Public School Superintendent Todd Been identified Gaither in a statement Friday.

"It is with deep sadness and regret that I inform you of the passing of one of our Dragon Family," Been's statement read in part. "(Gaither) was a great student and involved in many activities her at Dewar Public school. She will be greatly missed by everyone. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her parents, friends, and family members."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dewar High School canceled Friday's classes for grief but the institution made available more than 10 grief counselors into next week.

"This situation was a tragic event, especially for the family and small town involved," Duston Todd, an investigator with the Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office, said Thursday.

And not the first of its kind in the state this week.