Teen sought in 2021 north Tulsa homicide arrested in Texas

A Tulsa teen sought since September in a 2021 murder case was arrested in Texas this week.

Jakyree Butler was 16 when police allege he gave 22-year-old Shermiya Breed the address of a vacant home and planned to rob her during an illegal drug sale but shot her instead.

Breed died the night of Nov. 9, 2021, shortly after area residents found her suffering a gunshot wound to her midback in a crashed car in the 4000 block of North Elgin Avenue.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing someone with a gun run toward a nearby creek, but the case remained unsolved for nearly a year.

During a canvass of the neighborhood, Butler's grandparents told police Butler wasn't home at the time of the shooting, but detectives later realized that a police supervisor had earlier escorted the teen from the same address after he said he needed to go to his aunt's house.

After learning that Breed regularly sold marijuana, investigators found messages on her Instagram account between her and Butler scheduling a sale that night, but upon another search warrant, they found the conversation had been deleted from Butler's account, the affidavit alleges.

Butler's account did, however, show a conversation with another person about the same time in which Butler asked whether they wanted to "hit a likk," which is slang for robbery, the affidavit states.

Detectives interviewed Butler in late June, according to the document, and he denied any involvement in the shooting but became "visibly upset" when told the Instagram account he denied ownership of had the same email address as the Facebook account he claimed. Free to leave, he walked out.

Prosecutors filed charges against Butler in September, and investigators were aware he might be out of state; the teen had mentioned having a girlfriend in Texas during his interview with detectives.

Wichita Falls, Texas, police arrested Butler on his warrant Thursday, and the now 17-year-old, who court records indicate sometimes goes by the last name of Harris, will be returned to Tulsa to face charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after juvenile adjudication.

Online records said Butler was being held in the Wichita County Jail on Friday in lieu of $1 million bond.