Teen killed, another male shot multiple times in shooting on BA Expressway

A teen was killed and another male was shot multiple times in a shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway early Sunday, police said.

The shooting took place about 1 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive, said Tulsa police Capt. Shane Tuell.

The shooting victim was driving a stolen Kia Soul when an apparent altercation took place between he and a his passenger, and others in another vehicle at an unknown location.

The vehicles ended up on the highway where the shooting occurred, Tuell said.

Police on Sunday were seeking information about the second vehicle and a shooting suspect or suspects.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was shot multiple times and was taken to a local hospital. He was alive on Sunday afternoon, Tuell said.

The eastbound lanes of the highway were shut down for several hours while police gathered evidence, including shell casings from different weapons, Tuell said.

The shooting was the city's 47th homicide this year.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS (2677).