 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Teen found overnight in Broken Arrow street with fatal gunshot wound

  • Updated
  • 0

Broken Arrow police are investigating that city's first homicide of the year.

The Broken Arrow Police Department received a call at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday regarding an unresponsive male in the roadway in the 1400 block of West Trenton, according to a release from the department.

Arriving officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound, BAPD reported in its release. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Detectives are investigating the homicide and pursuing leads, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for update.

Tulsa World Public Safety Reporter Kelsy Schlotthauer talks with Editor Jason Collington about why the Tulsa Police Department has a national reputation when it comes to solving homicides. Schlotthauer wrote a story about the Homicide Unit’s strategy and some of the trends that appeared in the city’s 69 homicides last year. She also talks about what it takes to work a job with so much mayhem.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Omny Studio

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

LEGO unveils log cabin set for winter 2023

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert