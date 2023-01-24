Teen found overnight in Broken Arrow street with fatal gunshot wound

Broken Arrow police are investigating that city's first homicide of the year.
The Broken Arrow Police Department received a call at about 2:40 a.m. Tuesday regarding an unresponsive male in the roadway in the 1400 block of West Trenton, according to a release from the department.
Arriving officers found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound, BAPD reported in its release. Officers and emergency medical personnel rendered medical aid, but the teen was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
Detectives are investigating the homicide and pursuing leads, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for update.