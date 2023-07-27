Karoline Leonard Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Karoline Leonard Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

For the final Saturdays before the start of the new school year, Service Oklahoma will offer extended hours at certain locations for driver’s license services geared toward teenagers receiving their licenses for the first time.

On a first-come, first-served basis, certain Service Oklahoma locations will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on the last Saturday in July and every Saturday in August. These extended hours will offer driver’s license services, including written and driving tests, for young drivers.

Service Oklahoma, a state agency, was established in May 2022, and since then, Jay Doyle, chief executive officer, said he learned about parents’ frustrations in getting ready for the school year.

“We heard from parents and families that with all the added stress and added things to do to get ready for the school year, these families could really benefit from more time and expanded hours to help their teen drivers get licenses and learner’s permits,” Doyle told the Tulsa World.

He said these expanded hours give additional opportunities for teen drivers ahead of the school year that and he hopes to see the locations busy on the upcoming Saturdays.

The campaign aims to have one Service Oklahoma location in each metropolitan area open, Doyle said. The location in Oklahoma City will be open each Saturday starting this weekend through Aug. 26.

Service Oklahoma’s Broken Arrow location will be open each Saturday of the campaign except Aug. 5, when the city has a community festival that needs the location’s parking lot. A location in Tulsa will be open Aug. 5 because of that closure.

Doyle said Service Oklahoma is having to pull its staff from other locations in order to stay open on those additional Saturdays, which is why only one location in each metropolitan area will be open at a time.

Over the past few years, the state’s driver’s license testing offices have been backlogged, and obtaining a new license has proved increasingly difficult. Doyle said he hopes these services help teen drivers get on the road and ease the load parents feel at the beginning of the school year.

Doyle said teens and their families should check Service Oklahoma’s website to be sure they have the required documentation before going to the locations. He said he doesn’t want parents or teens not to be able to receive license services because they aren’t prepared.

“We want citizens to fully take advantage, and we hope to serve as many people as possible with these expanded hours heading into the school year,” he said.

Drive Back to School Campaign Service Oklahoma is offering extended Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon at these locations: 1635 S. Main St., Broken Arrow Will be open July 29, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 14002 E. 21st St., Tulsa Will be open Aug. 5 6015 N. Classen Blvd., Building 4, Oklahoma City Will be open July 29, Aug. 5, Aug. 12, Aug. 19 and Aug. 26 For more information on what’s required to obtain a license and detailed information about teen driving services, go to Oklahoma.gov/Service.

