Teen angler takes record paddlefish at Keystone Lake

A first-time paddlefish angler from Wichita, Kansas, holds the new world record thanks to a twice-caught Keystone Lake behemoth that was more than 6½-feet long and tipped the scales at 164 pounds.
With a girth of 43 inches, the fish sported a lot more width than 18-year-old Grant Rader.
“It was indescribable how much fun it is and how much effort it is to get those things reeled in,” Rader said. “It’s not as easy as we think it is.”
Rader and his father, Jason, and grandfather, Terry, fished all day Tuesday with guide Jeremiah Mefford of Reel Good Time Guide Service. Each caught several big Keystone paddlefish and were well practiced by the time they came across the final monster of the day at about 3 p.m.
Mefford has several world-record-size catches credited to his boat on Keystone Lake — including an unofficial record with a previous catch of this same fish in February 2019.
Justin Hamlin landed the fish one Monday in February 2019, but it was a catch-and-release only day by regulation and could only be weighed unofficially on Mefford’s boat. The unofficial scales put it at 157 pounds at that time.
“Jeremiah asked as soon as we saw it, ‘does it have a black spot on its right side?’” Jason Rader said. “He knew exactly what fish it was.”
This time the fish was brought to a boat landing area so Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fisheries biologist Jason Schooley could officially weigh and measure the fish off a hoist arm on his pickup truck. It was 164 pounds even, and the official length was 81.75 inches tip to tip.
The black spot, about the size of a silver dollar at the center of the fish just above its lateral line, was distinctive, he said. It also has a notch in the fleshy part of the gill plate on the left side of the fish, Schooley said.
The fish was a non-reproductive female, he said. Many of the state’s largest paddlefish are found to have this condition. They grow large because they put energy into constantly growing fat rather than producing and shedding eggs each year. This fish’s ovaries were embedded in 27.38 pounds of fat, he said.
While Schooley and Mefford have teamed up to weigh and successfully release several world-record paddlefish, the most recent being a 151.9-pound beast caught last July, this fish was unable to handle the stress this time.
“We worked on releasing her for almost an hour but in the end it just looked like she wouldn’t make it,” Schooley said. “We would rather the meat go to good use than release a fish that is nearly dead and have it go to waste.”
Schooley also was able to fully document the fish’s condition and take bone and DNA samples from the fish so he will be able to find out its age and learn if its genetics are tied back to early Missouri paddlefish transplants to the Arkansas River system.
He said Mefford is distributing the meat to people who need it and the Raders took the massive head home and will have a European skull mount made to commemorate the catch.
“It was an awesome experience,” Jason Rader said. “We drove all the way home that night and got home about 11 p.m. and we just kept laughing, ‘No Way! We can’t believe this happened!” It’s absolutely amazing,” he said.