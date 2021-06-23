Teen angler takes record paddlefish at Keystone Lake

This time the fish was brought to a boat landing area so Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation fisheries biologist Jason Schooley could officially weigh and measure the fish off a hoist arm on his pickup truck. It was 164 pounds even, and the official length was 81.75 inches tip to tip.

The black spot, about the size of a silver dollar at the center of the fish just above its lateral line, was distinctive, he said. It also has a notch in the fleshy part of the gill plate on the left side of the fish, Schooley said.

The fish was a non-reproductive female, he said. Many of the state’s largest paddlefish are found to have this condition. They grow large because they put energy into constantly growing fat rather than producing and shedding eggs each year. This fish’s ovaries were embedded in 27.38 pounds of fat, he said.

While Schooley and Mefford have teamed up to weigh and successfully release several world-record paddlefish, the most recent being a 151.9-pound beast caught last July, this fish was unable to handle the stress this time.