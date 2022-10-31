Teachers enjoy strong job market as districts continue to struggle finding, retaining staff

BROKEN ARROW — Katie Miller is not too anxious about her post-graduation job prospects.

Miller is slated to graduate in December from Northeastern State University with a bachelor’s degree in English education and certification to teach grades 5-12.

And she plans to put that degree to use in a classroom.

“People have asked me why I want to be a teacher,” she said. “I didn’t sign up to be a teacher for the pay or the cool reputation. I’ve wanted to teach since I was in fourth grade. I’m signing up for the students — not any of the other stuff.”

Within the span of an hour Friday, she handed out resumes to 10 school districts during a teacher fair at NSU-Broken Arrow that attracted recruiters from school districts, charter schools, private schools and early childhood programs from across four states, hoping to attract Miller and other potential new hires.

Miller is entering the job market as school districts nationwide continue to struggle to find and retain staff.

According to data published Oct. 7 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 21,700 school workers nationwide left their jobs in September alone. That figure includes teachers, administrators and support staff, such as paraprofessionals and bus drivers.

In addition to those departures, there were already an estimated 300,000 vacant campus-based positions nationwide at the start of the school year as projected by the National Education Association, the country’s largest teachers’ union.

“Although there’s need everywhere, it gives an opportunity for teachers now to have a selection of areas to go to rather than be forced to one specific site,” Cherie Nicholson said. “They have options now that might not have been viable before.”

Nicholson is the superintendent at Elkhart Independent School District in Elkhart, Kansas. She and a colleague made the six-hour trek from far southwestern Kansas to NSU-Broken Arrow’s job fair primarily in search of math and English teachers, as well as contacts for elementary teachers in case of potential openings at the end of the current school year.

The district’s attendance area butts up to Kansas’ boundaries with both the Oklahoma Panhandle and Colorado, something she has been touting in her multistate recruitment efforts.

“We’re a stone’s throw from several states,” she said. “That makes us unique because for our young teachers, they can go just about anywhere on the weekend and have a good time before coming back to class on Monday.”

Although Nicholson was looking for contacts in the event of potential openings, several districts conducted same-day interviews at Friday’s job fair in an effort to fill current classroom openings or positions that will be vacant come January.

Among the districts looking to fill an immediate need was Justus-Tiawah, a dependent district immediately east of Claremore.

Jenn Riley, the district’s elementary school principal, started the school year fully staffed. However, since classes began, a first-grade position opened up and during the course of Friday’s job fair, Riley was to be able to line up same-day interviews with two candidates to potentially fill that vacancy.

While grateful for both candidates, she said having public support for her school has been a key component in order to retain and attract staff.

“Community support matters for teachers,” she said. “Feeling like parents, community members back our districts and have our best interest at heart is a big deal. We’re a small community and have great support but overall, that’s an important part.”

Meanwhile, Miller will be waiting to see which districts call her back for an interview. Despite Oklahoma having a lower average starting pay than both Kansas and Texas, nine of the 10 school districts she gave her resume to on Friday were in eastern Oklahoma.

With a baby due in March, Miller is not looking to start teaching until August. However, even with that on the horizon, she said at least two districts expressed interest in bringing her into their classrooms even sooner than that.

“There are a couple … who said ‘If we can’t find anyone else, we will call you in January,’ even though they know I’m having a baby in March,” she said. “I’m not too worried about being able to find a job.”

