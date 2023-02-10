The road to the sidelines of Super Bowl LVII goes through Mayes County.

Jerod Phillips is a basketball coach and teacher at Wickliffe, a dependent district near Salina. However, come Sunday, he can also add Super Bowl down judge to his resume.

The Jay native is thought to be the first citizen of the Cherokee Nation and the second Indigenous person to officiate the Super Bowl. The first was Chickasaw Nation citizen Mike Weatherford, who was on the referee crew for Super Bowl XLV more than a decade ago.

Members of the Super Bowl’s eight-man referee crew are the highest rated officials at their position based on evaluation system that grade their calls at games during the season. Additionally, to even be considered, a referee has to have worked in the league for at least five seasons, including calling playoff games.

Phillips began officiating NFL games in 2016 after six years calling collegiate games, starting with Division II’s Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association and working his way up to Division I. He got his start as a referee almost 30 years ago by officiating youth football in Jay as a way to earn extra money while attending Northeastern State University.

Phillips was not available for comment prior to Sunday’s game. In a prepared statement, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. congratulated him for being the tribe’s first citizen to officiate the Super Bowl.

“Cherokee Nation citizens continue to succeed in many different roles and industries across the world, and that includes the realm of professional sports,” Hoskin said. “The Cherokee Nation is extremely proud of Jerod for becoming the first official to represent the tribe in a Super Bowl. This is one of many accomplishments he has already garnered in an outstanding professional career.”

