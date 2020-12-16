TCU 77, OSU 76: Cowboys go scoreless in final minutes and Cunningham misses buzzer-beater in the first loss of the season

“We were up eight with 2:05 left, and that’s what hurts the most,” Isaac Likekele said. “I just don’t see how we let that one go. We know how big this game was.”

The past three games for OSU have been decided by five or fewer points, and the Cowboys have won two of them. OSU plays at No. 11 Texas on Sunday.

“Welcome to Big 12 basketball. Every night out it’s a fight for 40 full minutes,” Boynton said. “We did some good things, but we didn’t do enough to win. And in this league, you’ve got to go win the game. You have to go make the plays down the stretch. You’ve got to secure the basketball. You’ve got to get stops. You’ve got to rebound, and obviously we did a really poor job at the free-throw line.”

Although the Cowboys struggled down the stretch, OSU continued to show the grit it played with in the first six games. The Cowboys trailed by 13 points with 2:49 left in the first half before closing the half with a 10-2 run. They had a strong start to the second half with Ferron Flavors knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to help get the Cowboys going before eventually running out of steam in the final minutes.

“The game is played in four-minute segments,” Boynton said. “We want to end the first half and the first part of the second half (well). That’s a critical part of the game, but there are eight other four-minute games and I don’t know if we won many of those.”

