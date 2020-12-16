TCU 77, OSU 76: Cowboys go scoreless in final minutes and Cunningham misses buzzer-beater in the first loss of the season

STILLWATER — Four days after experiencing the joys of scoring his first go-ahead basket to win a college basketball game, Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham had to swallow his first missed buzzer-beater.
Cunningham inbounded the ball with seven seconds left and drove the length of the floor before shooting a contested fadeaway jumper over two defenders. The shot hit the side of the rim, and TCU left Gallagher-Iba Arena with a 77-76 win on Wednesday.
“We were trying to get him free a little bit and push him downhill to get some pressure on the rim,” Boynton said. “And at that point, you’ve got to just rely on the kid to make a good decision. There is nobody I trust more with the ball in his hands.”
The Cowboys (6-1, 0-1 Big 12) started their Big 12 Conference schedule with their first loss of the season, which snaps a 10-game winning streak dating back to last season.
Cunningham scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, including nine consecutive points for OSU to give the Cowboys a five-point lead with 3:38 left. OSU held on to a 76-68 lead with 2:21 remaining before TCU (6-2, 1-1) ended the game with a 9-0 run.
OSU’s eight steals in the second half gave the Cowboys a chance to close the game, but they couldn’t overcome their offensive struggles down the stretch. OSU also shot 12-of-20 from the free-throw line.
“We were up eight with 2:05 left, and that’s what hurts the most,” Isaac Likekele said. “I just don’t see how we let that one go. We know how big this game was.”
The past three games for OSU have been decided by five or fewer points, and the Cowboys have won two of them. OSU plays at No. 11 Texas on Sunday.
“Welcome to Big 12 basketball. Every night out it’s a fight for 40 full minutes,” Boynton said. “We did some good things, but we didn’t do enough to win. And in this league, you’ve got to go win the game. You have to go make the plays down the stretch. You’ve got to secure the basketball. You’ve got to get stops. You’ve got to rebound, and obviously we did a really poor job at the free-throw line.”
Although the Cowboys struggled down the stretch, OSU continued to show the grit it played with in the first six games. The Cowboys trailed by 13 points with 2:49 left in the first half before closing the half with a 10-2 run. They had a strong start to the second half with Ferron Flavors knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers to help get the Cowboys going before eventually running out of steam in the final minutes.
“The game is played in four-minute segments,” Boynton said. “We want to end the first half and the first part of the second half (well). That’s a critical part of the game, but there are eight other four-minute games and I don’t know if we won many of those.”
