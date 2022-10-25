TCC, Tulsa Tech sell jointly owned building on Skelly

Officials with Tulsa Community College and Tulsa Tech have approved the sale of an office building that was co-owned for nearly 30 years.

The Tulsa Community College Board of Regents on Tuesday approved the sale of its Conference Center at 6111 E. Skelly Drive.

The eight-story building, also known as Skyline East I, sold for $3.1 million to Grand Mental Health, formerly known as Grand Lake Mental Health Center.

The Tulsa Tech Board of Education on Monday approved a similar measure authorizing the sale of the property.

The two schools purchased the building in 1993 as part of a unique joint venture at the time.

Both Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Community College utilized the building for administrative functions.

Tulsa Tech employees have been moving out of the building for some time now after it opened its Client Service Center located on Lemley Campus, 3638 S. Memorial Drive, in early 2021, said Ryan Williams, Tulsa Tech marketing and communications manager.

Sean Weins, TCC chief operating office, on Tuesday told regents the sale would have occurred earlier had it not been for the pandemic.

The TCC Board of Regents authorized the sale of building in 2019 when an appraisal valued the property at about $8 million, Weins said.

But the ensuing pandemic and glut of office space that developed as employees began working from home helped to drive down the current value of the building, Weins said.

“Currently there is a surplus of office space of this type,” Weins said. “We feel like we are getting the best price possible under the current market conditions.

“Of course we feel good that it is going to a neighbor that is helping the community."

Regent Alex Adwon said he was “very pleased” the process has gone as smoothly as it has.

Weins said three offers were received to purchase the property, with one being less than the other two, which were about the same.

The Grand Mental Health offer was selected because it was a cash offer and it only required 15 days to close the sale, Weins said.

The deal includes a provision that permits TCC to lease the third and fourth floors of the building for at least one year to give the approximately 80 employees still there time to relocate.

TCC employees currently in the building work in human resources, finance/accounting, purchasing, marketing, admissions and prospective student services and the TCC Foundation, Weins said.

The employees will be relocated to other campuses, Weins said. Sale of the building will eliminate maintenance and annual operational expenses and allow staff to be closer to students, Weins said.

The building, with 108,416 square feet of improved space, was built in 1974, according to Tulsa County online assessor records.

At the time, it was believed the deal was the first of its kind for two public school bodies.

Josh Cantwell, COO for Grand Mental Health, said the purchase of the building will permit the expansion of both inpatient and outpatient services in the area.

Cantwell said plans call for offering expanded outpatient care in the newly purchased building.

The adjacent property, operated by 12&12 Inc., which merged with Grand Mental Health in July, currently offers both inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment, Cantwell said.

Plans call for moving the outpatient services out of the former 12&12 property to the newly purchased building.

This will permit the doubling of inpatient services to 400 beds, Cantwell said.

“So really what we are trying to do is enhance the treatment to be a one-stop shop for people dealing with substance abuse needs and co-occurring mental health needs,” Cantwell said.

“People who are dealing with substance abuse issues, we want to be able to provide anything that they could possibly need right there on that campus,” Cantwell said. “And this building is going to give us the ability to do those assessments and determine what Tulsa’s need is for specific levels of care and for specific types of treatments.”