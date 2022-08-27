TCC partners with YMCA to run, upgrade campus fitness centers

The fitness centers at each of Tulsa Community College’s four campuses are starting the school year with a new operating partner and new hopes for a healthier future.

The YMCA of Greater Tulsa has entered a partnership with the college to run the existing fitness facilities at its Metro, Northeast, Southeast and West campuses, officials announced this week.

A grand opening for the centers, renamed “The Y@TCC,” was held at each facility on Wednesday.

The centers, featuring upgraded equipment, are available to TCC students and employees, as well as to YMCA members.

Leigh Goodson, TCC president & CEO, said the partnership is good news for TCC’s 20,000-plus students and nearly 2,000 employees, as it “allows TCC to expand opportunities to help create a healthy lifestyle and improve quality of life.”

Students, who gain access through the student activity fees they pay each semester, can use any of the four campus facilities for free. For employees, TCC subsidizes the cost.

The TCC sites, now part of the YMCA of Greater Tulsa’s network of facilities across the area, are also available to other YMCA members as part of their membership.

Along with the transition, most equipment at each center has been upgraded to offer the most current workout options. MyTime Studio Powered by Les Mills streams classes in a variety of formats daily. A schedule of classes is available at ymcatulsa.org/mytime.

“This partnership will create a lasting personal, social, and community change,” said Rikki Wimmer, YMCA of Greater Tulsa CEO. “The Y is dedicated to connecting with young people, investing in our community, and working relentlessly to strengthen our neighborhoods and cities.”

TCC originally opened fitness facilities on its campuses under the guidance of former President Dean VanTrease.

For more information, go to ymcatulsa.org/tcc.

