A Tulsa-area higher education partnership will kick off its third year this fall by expanding to a third area of study.

Officials announced Monday that College Park — a collaboration between Oklahoma State University-Tulsa and Tulsa Community College to bring an affordable, public, four-year degree option to Tulsa — will add engineering this fall to go with its current offerings of business and psychology.

Upon acceptance, engineering students will be eligible for at least a $1,000 textbook and supply voucher and/or tuition scholarship, officials said.

Leigh Goodson, TCC president and CEO, said: "College Park has a single focus to effectively and efficiently graduate more students with a bachelor's degree in high-demand, high-pay areas. We understand our workforce needs more engineers and we are actively working to fulfill that need."

The announcement comes as College Park is wrapping up its second full year this week. A graduation celebration is set for 4-5 p.m. Thursday at OSU-Tulsa's North Hall.

College Park, introduced in 2021, streamlines the four-year degree process, allowing students to complete an associate's degree from TCC, followed by a bachelor's from OSU-Tulsa.

Students who pursue the engineering pathway will be able to choose from one of OSU-Tulsa's engineering-related majors. They will also have opportunities for embedded internships with Tulsa employers.

"Adding engineering as a College Park pathway is a natural step as we expand industry-aligned education options for Tulsa's workforce," said Dr. Johnny Stephens, interim president of OSU-Tulsa and president of OSU Center for Health Sciences.

He said College Park students will learn alongside upper-division and graduate students at OSU-Tulsa's Helmerich Advanced Technology Research Center.

"The opportunity to work with students at all levels and experience hands-on advanced technology research with OSU faculty brings another dimension to the College Park experience," Stephens said.

Officials said the College Park expansion is made possible through a U.S. Economic Development Administration Build Back Better regional challenge grant.

In addition to the expansion, TCC will use its share to help increase enrollment in its engineering technology, electrical technician and aerospace drafting certificate programs.

OSU's share of the funding will help with creation of the LaunchPad Center of Advanced Air Mobility at OSU-Tulsa, which will focus on research and development of drone technology and urban air mobility.

College Park applications for fall 2023 are open. The priority deadline is June 30. For more information, go to collegeparktulsa.com.