TCC announces expansion of free associate's degrees in Sand Springs

SAND SPRINGS — When eighth grade student Eastyn Eardley was called out of golf practice Monday afternoon for a meeting, she did not expect to leave the room with a college admissions offer.

Eardley and nine other Clyde Boyd Middle School students were informed Monday afternoon that they have been accepted to Sand Springs Public Schools’ inaugural cohort for Tulsa Community College’s EDGE: Earn a Degree Graduate Early program.

Students are selected as eighth graders to participate and complete a college preparatory curriculum as ninth graders before formally entering EDGE in the 10th grade.

While in the program, students take college courses taught by TCC faculty. The courses are introduced gradually, with three for sophomores, then eight for juniors and nine for seniors.

Tuition, books, fees and transportation costs are all covered by TCC and the partnering schools.

Unlike concurrent enrollment, in which a student takes only a handful of college courses as a junior or senior, EDGE participants can complete enough college classes over three years to finish an associate’s degree.

“I’m getting a little teary eyed thinking about this wonderful opportunity that you have to leave with high school already with an associate’s degree and already on your way to an amazing career and an amazing life,” Clyde Boyd Middle School Principal Nancy Ogle told the students at Monday’s announcement.

“We are so proud of you and we are so excited.”

Union High School will graduate its second EDGE cohort in May.

The inaugural cohorts at Tulsa's Memorial and McLain high schools started this year with 15 students each, while the first group of freshmen at KIPP Tulsa University Prep High School will start the program’s college preparatory curriculum this August.

Among the 10 students selected for Sand Springs’ first cohort, three are first generation college students and eight qualify for Oklahoma’s Promise, a scholarship program available to students from families with an annual income of $60,000 or less.

For Eardley, who wants to eventually attend law school, the opportunity to earn her associate’s degree while still in high school was worth the hustle from golf practice.

“I’m excited that I’ll get two years (of college) done for free and I don’t have to pay for anything,” she said.

