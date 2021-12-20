 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Bill Knight Automotive
Taylor Hanson performs Christmas songs during a Food on the Move appreciation party
0 Comments
Taylor Hanson performs Christmas songs during a Food on the Move appreciation party

Taylor Hanson performs Christmas songs during a Food on the Move appreciation party

  • Updated
  • 0

Taylor Hanson sings Christmas songs with the Baxter Lewis Band during Food on the Move's volunteer appreciation party at Nothing's Left Brewing Co.

Food on the Move's founder Taylor Hanson performs Christmas songs with the Barrett Lewis band during their volunteer appreciation party at Nothing's Left Brewing Co.

Tom Gilbert 918-581-8349

tom.gilbert@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi carpenter turns her hobby into business

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Chief Photographer

I joined the Tulsa World in 1988 after graduating from the University of Central Oklahoma. I lived in Saudi Arabia before graduating from Broken Arrow High School. I'm married to Karen Gilbert and have three grown children. Phone: 918-581-8349

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert