Taylor Hanson announces plan to build 'urban farm' in Tulsa for Food on the Move

Taylor Hanson’s local charity announced plans Tuesday to build an urban farm in Tulsa as part of a long-term solution to food deserts.
Food on the Move’s $7.5 million farm will use hydroponics and aquaponics technology to grow produce without soil, allowing the farm to operate inside of a warehouse-style building the group plans to construct near Tulsa Community College’s Northeast campus.
Eliminating the expense of shipping food long distances, the concept will allow fresh produce to be grown within north Tulsa, an area that doesn’t have sufficient access to affordable groceries, said Hanson.
“We’re paying for it to go on a truck halfway across the country,” said Hanson, best known as a singer and keyboardist for the rock band that shares his name. “That means the good stuff is too expensive. We got to bring food home.”
Food on the Move, a charity Hanson founded in 2014 to distribute food to the hungry, has already raised about $5 million from corporate and charitable partners, officials said. The group hopes to raise another $2.5 million from the public before breaking ground.
Some of the farm’s produce will be distributed to Tulsa grocery stores, while the rest will support Food on the Move’s distribution programs, officials said. The farm will also serve as a “living classroom” to train a new generation of hi-tech farmers, they said.
The educational component will help make the farm’s impact “long-lasting, for decades and decades,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee, explaining why the project received a $1 million allocation from the county’s share of federal American Rescue Plan funding.
“We were really dialed-in on making investments that would be transformational,” Sallee said. “We at Tulsa County very quickly supported this project.”
The urban farm will mark only the first phase of Food of the Move’s long-term vision, officials said.
The group eventually hopes to develop a community hub to offer cooking classes, health assessments, outdoor concerts and other events, officials said, while other future developments would include a “model market” to develop successful business practices for urban grocery stores.
“This isn’t a Food on the Move project. This isn’t a Taylor Hanson project,” said Food on the Move CEO Kevin Harper. “This is a Tulsa project.”
How to help
To contribute, call 539-867-4739 or email
info@foodonthemoveok.com.
To find volunteer opportunities, go to
foodonthemoveok.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer. 2021 video: Taylor Hanson talks Food on the Move
Taylor Hanson talks about Food on the Move's impact to the Tulsa community during their first year of donations. Ian Maule/Tulsa World
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 40 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love in the Tulsa area
Iris
Iris is a very sweet and friendly black female with an estimated birthdate of Aug. 30, 2020. She weighs about 9 lbs. and she was previously vaccinated by Tulsa SPCA in August 2022. She had been an outside cat who got pregnant and then became an indoor only cat in a foster home in August 2022. She is very easy going and very loving. She enjoys attention and is very playful. She loves wand toys and likes people. Wet food is a favorite.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. She has a 24PetWatch microchip that the new owner will need to register when she is adopted and there is no cost to do that. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa on the east side of Sheridan. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Maci
This gorgeous girl is Maci. She seems to be a collie/shepherd/lab mix and is about 6 months old. She will probably be a good size pup when full grown since she is already around 40 lbs now. Maci was found with her siblings, skinny and scared. Since she has been with her foster family, she has blossomed into a very energetic and personable pup who loves people, kids, other dogs and ignores the cats! Her favorite game is playing chase! Maci is house-trained, eager to please, sleeps all night and is up for a game of tag with the kids or dogs anytime! She also makes a pretty good snuggle buddy too.
Maci is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Bagheera
Bagheera was brought to the Tulsa SPCA on Nov. 14, 2022. Bagheera is a Hindi word meaning "tiger-like." You might also recognize the name from The Jungle Book. Bagheera is 4 years old, 7.9 pounds, spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and up to date on her parasite prevention medications. Stop by the shelter today to pay her a visit!
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Hunter
Hey everyone! Hunter here! First, let me tell you that I'm really not a sad dog. I'm just one of those with a "hound dog face" even though I'm pretty sure my parents were shepherd mixes - who knows? I love being with people, especially kids! They are the best! I like other dogs and I even lived in a house with two kitties. Fair warning though - there better not be any of those pesky squirrels or rabbits in my backyard or the race is on! I think I heard someone say I was between 1-2 years old, but it doesn't much matter to me. I do make sure I head outside when I need a bathroom break and I heard that makes the humans happy. I really would like to find my people - I promise I'll be the best boy if you give me a chance!
Samuel is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Leslie
Leslie was brought to the Tulsa SPCA on Oct, 25, 2022. She is an adorable cat who is eager to please. She doesn’t jump into relationships “paws first”, but after you gain her trust, she will be your best friend for life. Leslie is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and up to date on her parasite prevention medications. Stop by the shelter today to pay her a visit!
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Gia
This is Gia. The picture just doesn't do her justice because she is gorgeous! This little lady is so much fun! Gia is a shepherd mix and one-year-old. She is extremely smart, energetic and loves being spoiled, held and snuggling up with her person. She is everything an active person could want. Want to go jogging....great idea! Hiking....She’s in! Snuggling and kisses....yes please. Gia would love to find her forever family.....is it you?
Gia is currently in our STAR Inmate Training Program and will graduate Dec. 14th. Your application can be preapproved through
carerescueok.org!
Gia is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Guido
Guido was brought to the Tulsa SPCA on Nov. 10, 2022. He likes both attention and solitude. Like all good sidekicks, he is just plain good company! He is a steady companion for life. Guido is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and up to date on his parasite prevention medications. Stop by the shelter today to pay him a visit!
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Connor
This is the marvelous Connor!! He is a 2-year-old heeler mix with the best personality. He literally loves everyone! And he does want to please! He has it all going on - looks, brains and will jump right up into your arms to be held! Connor is simply amazing and is hoping he'll find his perfect forever family. He would love to continue learning tricks and more! Are you the marvelous person that would love to have never ending adventures with this stunning boy?
Connor is currently in our STAR Inmate Training Program and will graduate Dec. 14. Applications can be preapproved through
carerescueok.org! so don't wait!
Connor is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Sammy and Stanley
Sammy and Stanley came into StreetCats on Nov. 11, 2022 as a bonded pair of 7 year olds. Both males are very handsome and their estimated birthdate is Nov. 12, 2015. Their former owner indicated they are both loveable, talkative, and might jump up on your shoulders. So far in StreetCats, they don’t seem to spend time together and are not talkative, but both love affection with being petted and combed.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations and have had their teeth cleaned. They both have Home Again microchips and StreetCats will register the microchips when the new owner adopts them. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa on the east side of Sheridan. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org. All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Bo
Anybody looking for a great pup for kids because I think I might be it! My name is Bo and I am a 6-month-old collie/shepherd/lab mix (I think!). I have 2 sisters and a brother that I was found with. We were really hungry and kind of scared all by ourselves until this nice couple came by and took us home to a warm, safe house. We were really skinny because we didn't have any food, but now I'm looking pretty good if I do say so myself! As I said before, I love being around kids! My foster mom says I'm laid back and I "go with the flow". Not sure what that means but it sounds like a good thing! I do love hanging out on the dog bed with a good chew toy though! I have been told that I get an "A+" for good behavior because I sleep all night, I don't hardly bark and I don't have accidents in the house. Do you think you might be my family?
Bo is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Stella
Stella is a wonderful blue tabby with an estimated birthdate of Jan. 1, 2019. She loves lots of affection but only from people – not from any cats and she must be the only cat in a home. She tends to hang out with people in StreetCat and always wants to petted, combed, scratched, etc. She is also a lap cat and a snuggler. She was adopted with another cat but came back to us because it didn’t work out having a cat companion. She did have a dental cleaning and an umbilical hernia repair in August 2022 when she first came to us so she’s ready for a home of her own.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa on the east side of Sheridan. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org. All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Lorkan
Hi! My name is Lorkan. I'm 15-weeks-old (as of 10/31). I’m not sure what my breed is since my mom and dad aren’t around, but I’m thinking I’m probably a Plott Hound mix because of my cool coat. My fosters tell me that I’m a pretty smart boy because I know how to sit; I'm mostly house-broken and I know when it's time to go to my bed! I'm also working on laying down, shake and I'm trying to get better on a leash. I think I’m pretty smart too! Some of the things I especially love cuddling, playing with my toys, treats, giving kisses and LEAVES (I just love leaves)! If you like all the same things I like, I think I would be a great fit for your family!
As part of Lorkan’s adoption and when age appropriate, Lorkan will be neutered. Currently he is receiving vaccinations and is microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Luka
Luka is a well rounded brown patch tabby female with an estimated birthdate of Nov. 3, 2020. She is a darling cat and weighs 15 lbs. She was turned over to StreetCats even though she was well loved due to the owner’s new wife being allergic. She is very friendly, plays fetch, loves water, gets along with children, and has lived with other cats. She’s OK with having her nails trimmed which is definitely a plus! She has never lived around dogs.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. She has a PetLink microchip because she was chipped by Tulsa Animal Welfare where she came from originally. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Samuel
Meet Samuel! Sam just turned 3 years old in September and is a good size dog at 56 pounds! His mom was an Australian Shepherd/Blue nose pit, but we are thinking dad might have been a traveling hound dog! He is always full of smiles and wiggles! Sam LOVES people, kids, and most other dogs, but he can be selective with cats so he may do best in a home without kitties. Samuel would be happiest in a home with a friend and a fenced yard to play in! He is kennel/house trained, leash trained and knows basic commands like sit, stay, come and he is a very quick learner! Sam is an amazing, sweet, loyal and loving dog and would make a great addition to a good family!
Samuel is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Gibbs
Gibbs is around 3.5 years old. He loves attention, affection and being close to his people. He likes getting massages, suckling on blankets and making biscuits. He’s also very smart and sometimes can open doors! He’s been in a foster home with several dogs and other cats and is good with all of them.
Gibbs is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends and is currently in a foster home. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Bruce
Howdy! My name is Bruce. I am 2 years old, and I am up for anything and everything! I love playing with all the toys and snuggles. I am not a huge fan of being restrained, so I think a home with older children or no children would be perfect. My previous owner said I was good with the dogs in my old home, but we have not tested that out here. I am neutered, up to date on vaccines, current on parasite prevention medications, and microchipped. Just sitting here waiting on my furever family
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Bruce.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Boo
Boo is guessed to be around 7 months old. He loves to play and spring toys are his favorite. He's a fast house panther that is learning to navigate the cat tower with ease. He gets along well with other cats but can be a rough tumbler and some kitties may be annoyed. Please read his full profile on our website.
He is currently in a foster home and is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. His adoption fee is $75. All SFF cats are spayed/neutered, UTD on vaccines, dewormed and microchipped. Apply to adopt at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org/adopt
Photo courtesy of Sapulpa Furry Friends
Diesel
Don't let my name, Diesel, scare you, I'm actually a massive, over-grown scaredy-cat who likes spray cheese! It's in my best interest to do slow introductions with me as I like to get used to my surroundings. I am 2 years old and am neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and current on parasite prevention medications.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Diesel.
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Gandalf
Gandalf is 5 years old and is currently in foster care. If you want to meet him, please email
adoptions@tulsaspca.org to schedule an appointment. Gandalf is neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on parasite prevention medications. This beautiful boy is ready to find his forever home!
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Gandalf.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Louise
Precious Louise arrived at the Tulsa SPCA with her sister, Thelma. Thelma has been adopted and Louise is ready to find her a forever family soon, as well. Louis is 9 months old and is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and is current on her parasite prevention medications. Louise is in a foster home, so you will need to email
adoptions@tulsaspca.org to set up an appointment to meet her..
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Louise.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Dot
Dot has a some swagger going on! If you are looking for a kitty who isn't afraid to strut her stuff, you may have found her! Dot is 5 years old and is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and current on parasite prevention medications.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-cats to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Dot.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Mango
Back in September, some good dog-loving people saw Mango being dumped by a car. They quickly stepped in to help and Mango found herself at the Tulsa SPCA. She is quite ready to find a family who loves her and who remain by her side forever. Mango is a year old and is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated and is current on her parasite prevention medications. She is in foster care, so you will need to email
adoptions@tulsaspca.org if you'd like to meet her. We know she would love to meet you
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Mango.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Gaston
Gaston is around 2-3 years old. He was found in rural Creek County with a wound on his leg. It was severe and required amputation. He’s now happy, healthy, and ready for his forever home! He will need slow introductions when meeting new cats and dogs. Gaston is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. He is currently in a foster home and his adoption fee is $75.
Please visit our website to fill out an adoption application at
. sapulpafurryfriends.org
Photo provided by Sapulpa Furry Friends
Hoss
Hey everyone! Hoss is my name and snuggling is my game! More than anything else, I like being with my people. I actually know my birthday which is Jan. 27, 2022 because my mom had me and my sister at the house of this nice man who let her come in out of the cold. I’m pretty sure I’m an American Staffordshire Terrier and I’m told I have the softest coat! Right now I am on an adventure going through the STAR Inmate Training Program and I’m learning lots of new stuff! I’ll be graduating around the end of November and I hope I’ll have a new home with my forever family waiting for me!
Hoss is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Taffy
Taffy is a 10 lbs. tortoiseshell female with an estimated birthdate of March 8, 2016. She came into StreetCats in 2021 and was adopted then. However, she was just returned to StreetCats because her owner had medical and memory problems and can’t return home to keep her. She was well loved by the single lady and was the only pet so this same type of situation that would be best for her. She is out and about but she also likes to be in a hidey hole on top of cages so she can watch the five boys who share her room. She has not been around other cats (except in StreetCats), dogs, or children. It was previously noted that she likes to play with toys and to be treated gently – she’s not an aggressive kitty---and she is also a purr baby.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website is
www.streetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Lolly
Hi! My name is Lolly. I'm a 14-week-old (as of Oct. 23, 2022) Plott Hound mix puppy. I know how to sit and I'm working on down and shake. I'm proud to say that I am almost house broken, and I'm fully crate trained. I'm still trying to master the leash and I love walks and car rides. I'm sweet, extremely playful, and I love to cuddle. Sunbathing and running are my two favorite things!
As part of Lolly’s adoption and when age appropriate, Lolly will be spayed. Currently she is receiving vaccinations and is microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Mel
Mel is a small brown and white tabby male with medium length hair and his estimated birthdate is Aug. 13, 2018. He previously lived with a disabled/psychotic person who used a motorized wheelchair, but the person had psychotic episodes & he wasn’t always cared for. The woman who fostered him last summer & then again this year was able to give him to StreetCats so that he’ll have a loving & caring new owner/home. He should be in a single cat home with someone who will pet and play with him.
When he came into StreetCats it was determined that he had a tendency to have bladder stones although no surgery was needed. Therefore he needs to be on Hills Urinary C/D Stress Dry & Wet food for the rest of his life which he willing eats. (This is Veterinary prescription food, but it can be purchased from Southern Agriculture, PetSmart, Petco, Feline Specialties, etc. once the owner decides what veterinary clinic they want to use for the prescription.) He is used to eating both a.m. and p.m. but he doesn’t eat a lot of food at one time, so the cost for the prescription food is very reasonable.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. She has a PetEstablished microchip implanted and the new owner will need to call and get her registered in their name at no charge. StreetCats is located at 60th & S. Sheridan in Tulsa. We are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Our website
isstreetcatstulsa.org.
All people wanting to adopt must come into StreetCats and have all members who live with them come in also. We do not adopt out of the state of Oklahoma and prefer to adopt in the greater Tulsa area.
Photo courtesy of StreetCats
Silver
Hi everyone! My name is Silver! Can you guess why? Yep, I have a pretty silver coat and my fosters thought that would be a great name and so do I! My mom showed up at the house of a nice family already pregnant with me and my brothers, so I actually know my birthday is Jan. 27, 2022! I'm kind of in that teenager range and love to run and play. I could use a kid to play with! I'm smaller than my brother, but my foster mom said that makes me a good size for my forever family. She said that I may be small in size but I have a big heart. Not sure what that means but I do love people and playing with other dogs. Some dogs need other dogs but not me. I like other dogs but I'm totally good just being with my people. I like getting all the attention! My foster mom said I learn best one-on-one. I just like it because I get all the treats! Yay! She also called me a velcro dog because I like being where my people are. That sounds like a good thing! One last thing, I'm a girl that likes a clean room so I save my potty breaks for outside when my foster family takes me out! I'm excited to meet my forever family soon! Is that you?
Silver is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Daisy
Say hello to Daisy! We are not sure, but we think she might be a Catahoula and Chihuahua mix, approximately a year old. No matter what she is, we do know she is gorgeous and has a beautiful smile!
Daisy is super-sweet and loves her people hard. She cuddles great and loves napping together. Daisy learns commands quickly and is eager to please. She has been to doggie daycare and did great with other dogs especially those her size (40ish lbs) or larger. Based on her interest level, Daisy would be a little too much for cats, so best not to mix.
This sweet girl needs a yard with a privacy fence since she might like to explore too much! Daisy would do best with a companion dog since she misses her people when they leave. She has a little separation anxiety, but she is working on it through it with her fosters who think she is a pretty awesome pup! Daisy is the perfect size for any family and is ready to meet you today!
Daisy is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Major
Meet Major! He has the BEST smile you will ever see on a pup! He loves life and considering what he looked like when we got him, it is amazing! Major is about 7 years old but playful like a pup. He does really well with all his friends at doggie daycare where he enjoys working off some of that energy. He is house/crate trained (not a big fan of the crate but that is understandable!) and though he has never jumped a fence, we think he would do best with a fence that is 6 feet tall. This little guy would love to be your very best friend!
Major is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Dash
Dash is a super laid-back guy who loves to lounge around. He would do best in a home with other dog friends who he can run and play with. Dash is great with little kids, but could knock them over on accident, of course. He likes to explore so he cannot be left unattended when outside. Dash is neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and is current on his parasite prevention medications.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Dash.
Photo courtesy of the Tulsa SPCA
Joker
Sweet Joker is looking for a family to love him. He and his “brother”, Beethoven, were surrendered to us when the family moved. He is 4 years old, house/crate trained and has a very sweet and playful personality. Joker looks like a mix of Manchester Terrier and possibly Rottweiler. We would love for them to stay together but they would be fine apart also.
Joker is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo courtesy of CARE Rescue
Zoey
Zoey's a big girl with a big personality to match! She has experience with children and has done well with other dogs. She used a doggy door in her last home and never had accidents. She's quite the chunk, so this girl obviously loves to snack and should be easy to train with such food motivation! She would benefit from a family willing to take her on walks to help her lose some weight and just enjoy exploring the world with her hound dog nose.
Zoey is spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested, microchipped, and current on parasite prevention. Zoey has Addison's Disease, which is managed well with daily and monthly medication.
Visit
tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs to learn more about the adoption process and to inquire about Zoey.
Photo provided by the Tulsa SPCA
Reba
Reba is our beautiful, independent girl who just graduated from our STAR Inmate Training Program where she passed in the top of the class! Reba is a quick learner and very eager to please which is why she did so well in the training classes. She loves doing tricks for treats too! She was born 7/1/21 and our DNA app guesstimate is that she is a foxhound mix. But even with on-the-go personality, she really loves her snuggles. She says "bring on the blanket and Netflix and I'm there!" She would do best with an active family, maybe someone who likes to run or hike! Unfortunately, she is a bit much for most kitties so we advise against a cat in the household.
Reba is fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Sophee
Sophee is a sweet girl with a wonderful personality! As a puppy, she thinks everyone should love her as much as she loves meeting them. Her estimated birthdate is Feb. 4, 22 and we think she will be a medium to large size pup when full grown (but that's a guesstimate)! Sophee is a world class snuggler too! Our phone app told us that she is a mix of Jack Russell Terrier, Parson Russell Terrier and American Pitbull Terrier which are all intelligent breeds (all guesstimates too). But whatever her heritage is, what we know is that she is an amazing pup and we think would make a wonderful new family member!
Sophee will be fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped as part of her adoption as she meets the different age requirements. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Kali
This is Kali (formerly Kerbea). She is a 7-month-old Heeler mix who is somewhat timid until she knows you which doesn't take long! Once she decides you are her friend, she becomes your little shadow! She does love playing with other dogs too. She is incredibly smart, crate trained and housetrained herself almost immediately. Kali is so eager to please and is very treat motivated! You can't go wrong with this sweet girl!
Kali is fully vaccinated, spayed and microchipped. To inquire, visit the CARE Rescue website at
carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE Rescue
Gingy
Gingy is a young Boxer mix that is now available for adoption. He is energetic and friendly with the most expressive ears!! He is currently 37 pounds, but a little thin so probably has some filling out to do. He did well on a leash and sat for treats!
To adopt, please visit Gingy at the Sapulpa Animal shelter! Open Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Duck
Duck is a rather cute pittie mix that is now available for adoption. That face! He is very sweet, sat on command, and did well on the leash. He does seem, initially at least, to prefer women to men. He may just need a little time to warm up and some good experiences with a man.￼￼
To adopt, please visit Duck at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Hours are Monday-Thursday 9-5:30pm, Friday 8-12pm, Saturday 10-2pm. Adoption fee is $15, covering neuter and vaccines.
Courtesy photo
Norman
Norman is a shy guy and will take time to warm up to new people, but he can become affectionate once he knows he can trust you. If you're willing to give him the time that he needs, the payoff will be well worth it.
Email
for more information or to schedule a meet and greet. animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Photo provided by Animal Aid of Tulsa
