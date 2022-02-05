Tax cuts, vouchers to be hot topics as lawmakers head into session

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers are expected to tackle some meaty topics when they return to the Capitol on Monday.
Gov. Kevin Stitt will kick off the session by laying out his legislative priorities, which include giving local school districts the power to dramatically increase teacher pay and financial rewards for colleges and universities that produce graduates in certain needed professions, such as nursing, education and engineering.
Stitt said the state needs to keep its best and brightest teachers in the classroom. Some are forced to move into administration to earn more money, he said. Under his proposal, some teachers would be able to earn up to $100,000.
The governor said medical marijuana is another huge issue, adding that it was brought about by a poorly worded initiative petition. He said the state needs to ensure its laws on the topic are being enforced.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said there will be a lot of discussion and debate about the medical marijuana industry and regulation.
Stitt also said he wants to push tax reform, adding that inflation is at a 40-year high and Oklahomans are struggling.
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, has written Senate Bill 1495 that would eliminate the state’s 4.5% on sales tax for groceries.
Stitt called it a regressive tax.
The governor also support a taxpayer’s protection plan where as revenues increase and core services are provided, the state would give back to taxpayers and businesses.
“We have to do it responsibly,” Stitt said. “We can’t do it all over night.”
While it takes a majority to reduce taxes, it takes a supermajority in both chambers to increase taxes or a vote of the people based on State Question 640.
Perhaps one of the more controversial bills filed this session is one by Treat, Senate Bill 1647, which would let taxpayer dollars for education follow a student to private or home school and be used to purchase things like technology and books.
Stitt said the bill would be the greatest bill ever passed, adding that it would transform Oklahoma and give parents more options and more choices. He said claims that the measure would harm traditional public schools are not true.
“If your school is performing and you are delivering results for parents and outcomes, you will gain funding; but if you are a failing school, you absolutely should be worried,” the governor said.
Treat said it will take “all hands on deck” to get the measure passed.
McCall said his caucus is interested in preserving the state’s powers under the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution and pushing back against federal overreach.
“Members are focused on protecting individual freedoms and liberties,” McCall said. “The people of the state are telling them they are concerned about those things.”
Lawmakers have filed a number of measures dealing with vaccines and mandates.
McCall said the number of bills filed on the issue is an indication that citizens want to have that discussion and indicates the concerns are not isolated incidents.
The state is expected to have considerably more to spend this session.
After several economic downturn years, leaders have said it is important to preserve and increase the state’s savings accounts.
McCall said it was important for the long-term stability of the state.
Stitt said he will be asking for additional dollars to be placed in his "closing fund," which is used to attract businesses to the state.
McCall said there is interest for targeted pay raises for members of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other areas in law enforcement.
“The Legislature is very mindful that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol in particular is having some difficulties with the number of troopers they have,” McCall said.
Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers and control the governor’s office.