Tax cuts, vouchers to be hot topics as lawmakers head into session

OKLAHOMA CITY — Lawmakers are expected to tackle some meaty topics when they return to the Capitol on Monday.

Gov. Kevin Stitt will kick off the session by laying out his legislative priorities, which include giving local school districts the power to dramatically increase teacher pay and financial rewards for colleges and universities that produce graduates in certain needed professions, such as nursing, education and engineering.

Stitt said the state needs to keep its best and brightest teachers in the classroom. Some are forced to move into administration to earn more money, he said. Under his proposal, some teachers would be able to earn up to $100,000.

The governor said medical marijuana is another huge issue, adding that it was brought about by a poorly worded initiative petition. He said the state needs to ensure its laws on the topic are being enforced.

House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, said there will be a lot of discussion and debate about the medical marijuana industry and regulation.

Stitt also said he wants to push tax reform, adding that inflation is at a 40-year high and Oklahomans are struggling.