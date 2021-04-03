Talks on new franchise agreement underway between city, PSO

“We are a little bit of an outlier,” Blair said. “Our 2 percent, it dates back to the 1933 franchise, and probably before, so I wouldn’t be surprised if we revisit that, but it hasn’t been determined (yet).”

If a franchise fee increase is pursued, Blair said, the city would also look to ensure that service improvements that constituents could see would follow.

"Our street and highway (light) program is important to people, and that is another enormously expensive proposition,” he said. “So stabilizing that and improving that for the long term I think is important.”

The city is also discussing ways to improve coordination and communication with PSO when it comes to doing work beneath city streets.

“As much of it is on our side as on theirs in terms of coordinating work in the right of way,” Blair said. “Making sure that when we have a street project, we’re coordinating well with them, and when they have emergency situations or infrastructure repair work that they have to do, that they’re coordinating and communicating well with us.

“It is not that anything is not working well now, it’s that there is always an opportunity to just refine and make that work better.”