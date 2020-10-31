Take me out to the ballot box: Early voting at ONEOK Field wraps up thousands of ballots later

Hundreds of people took the long way around the bases at ONEOK Field on Saturday for the last day of early voting.
Under bluebird skies lines snaked from polls along the first base line back behind the scoreboard, where they joined into another line running back to the Elgin Avenue entrance. The line reached almost to the corner of Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue.
It was one of Rachel Townsley and Sarah Mosier's first times in a crowd since the COVID-19 pandemic began. They were two of several who took advantage of Halloween to hit the ballot box in costume.
"We've been pretty quarantined, we haven't had much social interaction," Townsley said. "We both love Halloween so we thought we'll get dressed up, you know, see humans again."
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said 3,553 people cast ballots Saturday, bringing the 3-day total to 13,328, down from about 18,000 early in-person votes in 2016 when two locations were available.
Freeman said the three days of incident-free early voting are a testament to the power of the vote.
"That speaks so well not only of Tulsa, but of the spirit of these people," Freeman said. "It speaks well for democracy and freedom.
"I'm just proud, I'm proud to see these people gather in large, large numbers with very different opinions on a lot of things and be respectful, kind and very excited to get the chance to cast their vote."
Voters passed each other along the right field Archer Street fence, those waiting to turn onto Elgin Avenue asking how long it took the crowd to get that far. The occasional kid passed the time in Hornsby's Kids Zone behind the scoreboard while parents held places in line.
All the while on the diamond below the concourse, a wedding party was in the making. Freeman said poll workers and all involved were hustling to get voters processed and on their way before the wedding at 4:30, a goal they narrowly beat.
Natalie Dooley had been in line a solid hour and a half by the time she made it to deep right field, the nurse having taken free Saturday time to avoid potentially missing the polls on a work day. She couldn't think of another line, Disney World, DMV or otherwise, that was this long.
But for Dooley and many others racking up steps at ONEOK, every minute was worth it.
"The fact that we have the freedom to voice our opinions and vote the way we want to, the fact we have that opportunity, I would wait however long it takes," Dooley said. "A hundred years ago, women didn't get to vote. It's a great opportunity in and of itself."
As voters made their way in at Reconciliation Way, those having finished the trip came out at the home plate entrance up the block one or two at a time.
Some cheered, others were just ready to go home, but Shay Brown danced out of the stadium. The first-time voter said she couldn't be prouder having spent more than 2 hours in line.
"It didn't matter how long it took," Brown said. "My ancestors stood out there for me, so I have to stand out there now. And the rising leaders of tomorrow, they'll be standing out there later."
