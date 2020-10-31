Take me out to the ballot box: Early voting at ONEOK Field wraps up thousands of ballots later

Voters passed each other along the right field Archer Street fence, those waiting to turn onto Elgin Avenue asking how long it took the crowd to get that far. The occasional kid passed the time in Hornsby's Kids Zone behind the scoreboard while parents held places in line.

All the while on the diamond below the concourse, a wedding party was in the making. Freeman said poll workers and all involved were hustling to get voters processed and on their way before the wedding at 4:30, a goal they narrowly beat.

Natalie Dooley had been in line a solid hour and a half by the time she made it to deep right field, the nurse having taken free Saturday time to avoid potentially missing the polls on a work day. She couldn't think of another line, Disney World, DMV or otherwise, that was this long.

But for Dooley and many others racking up steps at ONEOK, every minute was worth it.

"The fact that we have the freedom to voice our opinions and vote the way we want to, the fact we have that opportunity, I would wait however long it takes," Dooley said. "A hundred years ago, women didn't get to vote. It's a great opportunity in and of itself."