Tahlequah woman dies in McIntosh County crash

A Tahlequah woman died in a single-vehicle crash Friday in McIntosh County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Sunday.

Carolyn Castillo, 66, died Sunday at a Tulsa hospital, following the crash shortly after noon Friday on Interstate 40, about 15 miles west of Checotah, troopers reported.

She was driving a vehicle west on the interstate when the crash occurred, the OHP said. The type of vehicle and other details about the crash were not included in an OHP report.

Castillo was transported by helicopter to the Tulsa hospital.

