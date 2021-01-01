Tahlequah woman dies after collision on Adair County highway Thursday

A Tahlequah woman died after a collision Thursday on a rainy highway in Adair County.

Roberta L. Studie-Maize, 41, was westbound in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe that went left of center on Oklahoma 51 near 4630 Road, 12 miles west of Stilwell, about 5:18 p.m.

According to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, the eastbound driver of a 2011 pickup truck was unable to avoid hitting the Tahoe. The driver, a 40-year-old Stilwell man, was treated and released at the scene for his injuries.

Studie-Maize was transported to a Tahlequah hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The report was unclear whether seat belts were in use. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, according to OHP.