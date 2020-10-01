Tahlequah woman, 23, dies after accident caused by dog in road, troopers say

A 23-year-old Tahlequah woman died in a crash caused by a dog running into the road, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers report Kelsee Sevier was driving an off-road utility vehicle about 3 p.m. Saturday on South 465 Road 3 miles east of Tahlequah when a dog ran into the road.
Sevier reportedly swerved and lost control of the vehicle, which overturned multiple times. A passenger was not injured, but Sevier was airlifted to Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where she died early Sunday.
Troopers reported that seat belts were equipped in the vehicle but were not in use at the time of the accident.
