Taft shooting update: Authorities say arrest made

A man has been arrested in connection with a flurry of gunfire that left one person dead and seven injured in the small town of Taft early Sunday.

Muskogee County District Attorney Larry Edwards said late Sunday afternoon that Skylar Dewayne Buckner surrendered to authorities in connection with the shooting.

He was being processed and was to be booked into the Muskogee County Jail on yet-to-be-determined complaints.

Edwards could not immediately provide Buckner's hometown.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Buckner, turned himself in at the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office at 4:05 p.m.

The eight that were injured in the shooting were all transferred to the hospital in Muskogee and three patients were then transferred to a hospital in Tulsa for treatment, the OSBI said.

The deceased is a 39-year-old Black woman, the OSBI said.

The other seven injured range in age from 9 to 56.

All are said to have non-life-threatening injuries, the OSBI said.

The agency also clarified that only one juvenile, not two as it previously reported, was injured in the shooting.

Edwards declined to say if there were other suspects in the case or if other arrests were pending, citing the ongoing investigation.

However, he said casings from four different caliber guns were found at the scene of the shootings.

Witnesses on Sunday said authorities had marked at least 40 sites were shell casings were found.

The shootings happened shortly after midnight during an outdoor Memorial Day weekend event in Taft, located about 10 miles west of Muskogee, authorities said.

About 1,500 people were at the event when the shootings happened, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Additional details will be provided as they become available.

