Sword-wielding man taken into custody after standoff: 'Mental health crisis' likely, police say

  • Updated
Tulsa police officers responded to the scene of a residence near 25th Place and Memorial Drive, where a man armed with an ax, a sword and knives reportedly threatened a neighbor. 

 Stephen Pingry, Tulsa World

A Tulsa police standoff has ended peacefully after a suspect wielded knives, axes and a samurai sword in an altercation involving his neighbor.

Officers had received a call at about 9 a.m. Wednesday that a resident was going through a crisis at his own residence.

The suspect reportedly used the sword to break into his neighbor’s apartment in a quadplex near 25th Place and Memorial Drive.

Tulsa Police Capt. Shane Tuell said a possible mental health episode started the situation, not necessarily the neighbor herself.

“Normally, when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis, if they're in their own residence, we will try to see if we can get them out so that we can help them, but it's their choice,” Tuell said.

“In this case, it's changed, because we know he has the capability to get into someone else's apartment, which he did, and he's threatened them with a weapon.”

Police called their special operations team after other methods such as an audible speaker didn’t seem as effective.

“We can't leave because he's committed a felony act,” Tuell said. “So hopefully with our special operations team using less lethal options that they have, we can get this individual to comply and come out safely.”

This story will be updated. Check tulsaworld.com for developments.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

