SUV that reportedly fled traffic stop crashes in northwest Tulsa field; 2 hospitalized

Two in an SUV that reportedly fled a police traffic stop were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after their vehicle crashed in a northwest Tulsa field.
Tulsa Police Capt. Mike Williams said an officer stopped the vehicle about 11:30 a.m. near 36th Street North and North Cincinnati Avenue for an improper tag display, but while the officer was awaiting backup, the vehicle took off.
Williams said the officer requested backup because the vehicle's driver displayed some concerning actions, such as constantly looking over his shoulder and trying at least twice to get out of the vehicle against the officer's orders.
The officer began to pursue the vehicle west on 36th Street North, where traffic at the time was reportedly light, but speeds quickly reached higher than 80 mph, Williams said.
Police terminated the pursuit for that reason, but the vehicle continued on, soon crashing into a grove of trees and rolling over into a field just past Osage Drive.
Williams said the male driver was ejected, and a female passenger was trapped in the vehicle.
Tulsa firefighters worked quickly to extricate the passenger, and both subjects were alive and speaking, Williams said.
Another individual found in the area without shoes on was being questioned by police. Williams said she told them she was walking in the rural area and happened to see the crash, but police suspect she may have been a third passenger in the vehicle.
Williams did not know the condition of either patient admitted to the hospital.
