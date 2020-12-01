 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUV that reportedly fled traffic stop crashes in northwest Tulsa field; 2 hospitalized

SUV that reportedly fled traffic stop crashes in northwest Tulsa field; 2 hospitalized

{{featured_button_text}}

Two in an SUV that reportedly fled a police traffic stop were hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after their vehicle crashed in a northwest Tulsa field. 

Tulsa Police Capt. Mike Williams said an officer stopped the vehicle about 11:30 a.m. near 36th Street North and North Cincinnati Avenue for an improper tag display, but while the officer was awaiting backup, the vehicle took off. 

Williams said the officer requested backup because the vehicle's driver displayed some concerning actions, such as constantly looking over his shoulder and trying at least twice to get out of the vehicle against the officer's orders. 

The officer began to pursue the vehicle west on 36th Street North, where traffic at the time was reportedly light, but speeds quickly reached higher than 80 mph, Williams said. 

Police terminated the pursuit for that reason, but the vehicle continued on, soon crashing into a grove of trees and rolling over into a field just past Osage Drive. 

Williams said the male driver was ejected, and a female passenger was trapped in the vehicle. 

Tulsa firefighters worked quickly to extricate the passenger, and both subjects were alive and speaking, Williams said. 

Another individual found in the area without shoes on was being questioned by police. Williams said she told them she was walking in the rural area and happened to see the crash, but police suspect she may have been a third passenger in the vehicle. 

Williams did not know the condition of either patient admitted to the hospital. 

Video: Concern for health care workers

 

Gallery: Tulsa-area pets in need of homes

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News