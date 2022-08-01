Suspects sought after stabbing, robbery reported by man walking his dog

Tulsa police are searching for two suspects after a man was stabbed and robbed while walking his dog Monday morning.

Around 3:40 a.m., officers responded to a call of a stabbing in a convenience store parking lot near 51st and Yale. The victim was walking his dog when two men reportedly approached him and robbed him, according to Tulsa Police Department.

Surveillance cameras at the QuikTrip caught everything on video, Officer Danny Bean said.

Footage confirmed the victim complied, but the alleged robbers attacked him anyway. The victim was taken to the hospital with two stab wounds and non-life-threatening injuries, Bean said.

Police are following leads and have the full name of one of the suspects. The name has not been released yet, Bean said.

The victim's dog ran off during the alleged robbery, police said.