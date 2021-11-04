Suspect who grabbed bystander dies after officer shoots to end hostage situation, Tulsa police say

A man who was reportedly cutting himself and grabbed a bystander has died after a Tulsa police officer shot to end the hostage situation outside a midtown QuikTrip.
Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg says this began as a call from staff at the 31st and Sheridan QuikTrip about a suicidal person inside their store. The man had a knife and was reportedly cutting himself.
Officers followed him outside, where they say he took a bystander hostage.
Meulenberg said the man grabbed the passerby off a bike and held the knife to his neck.
An officer shot the suspect, and he died at a hospital.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.