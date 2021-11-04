 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suspect who grabbed bystander dies after officer shoots to end hostage situation, Tulsa police say
0 Comments
breaking

Suspect who grabbed bystander dies after officer shoots to end hostage situation, Tulsa police say

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FDXkCNEWUAMPrlw.jpg

A man who was reportedly cutting himself and grabbed a bystander has died after a Tulsa police officer shot to end the hostage situation outside a midtown QuikTrip.

 Kelsy Schlotthauer, Tulsa World

A man who was reportedly cutting himself and grabbed a bystander has died after a Tulsa police officer shot to end the hostage situation outside a midtown QuikTrip.

Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg says this began as a call from staff at the 31st and Sheridan QuikTrip about a suicidal person inside their store. The man had a knife and was reportedly cutting himself.

FDXnkNVX0AYDik7.jpg

A man who was reportedly cutting himself and grabbed a bystander has died after a Tulsa police officer shot to end the hostage situation outside a midtown QuikTrip.

Officers followed him outside, where they say he took a bystander hostage.

Meulenberg said the man grabbed the passerby off a bike and held the knife to his neck.

An officer shot the suspect, and he died at a hospital.

This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New algorithm can predict if teens will become suicidal

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News