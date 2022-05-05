Suspect sought after assault of elderly woman at south Tulsa home, police say

Police are searching for a suspect who assaulted an elderly woman at her residence near 51st and Memorial.

Around 5 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a call on the 4800 block of South 87th East Avenue. When they arrived to the residence, officers found an elderly female with severe injuries from a violent assault, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries to her face, head and body. Police believe the suspect is still in the Regency Park neighborhood near 8700 E. 51st St.

The suspect is described as a Black man age 35 to 40 with short hair and glasses. He was last seen wearing a backpack and a blue or black jacket. He is likely on foot or in a vacant house, according to police.

Police would like neighbors to be on the lookout and report any suspicious subjects that match the description of the suspect.

The victim is listed in stable condition and is assisting officers in identifying the suspect, according to police.

