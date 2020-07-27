The suspect in a fatal shooting at the Comanche Park apartments on Saturday night has turned himself in to detectives, according to a news release.
Tulsa Police announced Nia Gaddis, 46, turned himself in to detectives Sunday evening. Gaddis had reportedly communicated with investigators and surrendered at the department's Detective Division after meeting with clergy.
Gaddis was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Rodrick Adkins, 43, about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the apartments near 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue.
A witness reportedly told investigators Gaddis approached Adkins with a shotgun and shot him multiple times. Adkins' death was the 45th homicide in Tulsa in 2020.
After surrendering at Detective Division, Gaddis reportedly told investigators he was being threatened by Adkins and admitted to being at the complex up until the shooting occurred.
Gaddis then requested to speak with an attorney, according to an arrest report. He was booked into the Tulsa County jail and remains held without bond.