Suspect in custody after three bodies found in shallow graves in Cherokee County

A man was in custody Saturday in the slayings of three people found buried in shallow graves in Cherokee County.

Robert Lewis admitted to investigators that had killed three people and buried them on his property near Eldon, Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault told the Tahlequah Daily Press.

When contacted about the investigation, the sheriff’s office referred the Tulsa World to Chennault’s statements to the Tahlequah newspaper.

Chennault said he was contacted Friday by the sheriff in Sharp County, Arkansas, about a man who had found his missing sister buried in a shallow grave. Cherokee County investigators contacted the man and he took them to a property where they found the buried body of a female, the sheriff told the Daily Press.

Identified as a suspect in the slayings, Lewis was located at a tribal casino Friday evening and was interviewed by investigators who obtained a search warrant for his property. Two additional bodies were found in shallow graves on Saturday morning, Chennault said.