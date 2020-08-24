Tulsa police are investigating after three people were shot late Sunday night, leaving one dead, another in critical condition and a fourth person in custody.
Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release officers responded to the 1300 block of North Santa Fe Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a reported shooting.
One of the victims later died at the hospital, one remains in critical condition and another is expected to survive, Watkins said.
Officers took the suspect, Luis Cuadros, 48, into custody shortly after the shooting when neighbors reportedly identified him as the shooter.
Cuadros was reportedly arrested on a first-degree murder complaint, four complaints of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a felony conviction in Osage County. The shooting was Tulsa's 52nd homicide of 2020.
