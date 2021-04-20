 Skip to main content
Suspect arrested in south Tulsa homicide
Suspect arrested in south Tulsa homicide

  • Updated
041321-tul-nws-shooting-p1

A bicycle lies on the ground inside crime-scene tape at the entrance to the Waterstone apartment complex, where a fatal shooting occurred the night of Monday, April 12, 2021.

 Jacob Factor, Tulsa World

Police arrested a man on Tuesday about a week after he allegedly shot and killed another in south Tulsa. 

Devon Blevins, 27, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on an FBI hold because he is Native American, Tulsa Police Homicide Lt. Brandon Watkins said. 

Blevins is accused in the April 12 shooting death of Maurice Burgess. 

Burgess, 36, was found with at least one gunshot wound near the entrance to the Waterstone apartments at 1054 E. 57th Place that night. He was reportedly riding his bicycle about 8 p.m. near the complex when at least two shots were fired. 

He died at a hospital that evening, police said. 

Investigators later developed a suspect vehicle description that a K-9 officer found while on patrol, and detectives were following leads until the arrest, Watkins said. 

"It all came together this weekend," Watkins said. 

Burgess is the 13th homicide victim in Tulsa this year. 

Blevins has not yet been charged, according to online court records. 

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

