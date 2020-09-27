Susan Ellerbach: Count on our World if you value news over entertainment, and learn the difference

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My dad once told me that the ink in my veins came early and ran deep.

A result, he claimed, from the fact that he and my mother often put me, as an infant, in a drawer for safekeeping as they worked second jobs at a print shop.

And, fittingly, I decided early that I wanted to be a journalist.

I loved talking to people and telling their stories. My daughters still joke that “Mom” was the nerdiest of teens, opting for journalism summer camp over those that offered canoeing and swimming.

I worked for weekly papers in my home state of Kansas and in Oklahoma before I landed a reporting job at the Tulsa World. I didn’t know it at the time, but 35 years later, I realize that I had found a home. Both at the World and in Tulsa.

On Wednesday, I will retire, and my colleague Jason Collington will take my place in charge of the Tulsa World newsroom.

He inherits a much less robust newsroom than I took over from Joe Worley back in 2014. But that’s based on the numbers in our newsroom, not the enthusiasm or the talent of those on the news staff.