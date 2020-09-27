Susan Ellerbach: Count on our World if you value news over entertainment, and learn the difference

My dad once told me that the ink in my veins came early and ran deep.
A result, he claimed, from the fact that he and my mother often put me, as an infant, in a drawer for safekeeping as they worked second jobs at a print shop.
And, fittingly, I decided early that I wanted to be a journalist.
I loved talking to people and telling their stories. My daughters still joke that “Mom” was the nerdiest of teens, opting for journalism summer camp over those that offered canoeing and swimming.
I worked for weekly papers in my home state of Kansas and in Oklahoma before I landed a reporting job at the Tulsa World. I didn’t know it at the time, but 35 years later, I realize that I had found a home. Both at the World and in Tulsa.
On Wednesday, I will retire, and my colleague Jason Collington will take my place in charge of the Tulsa World newsroom.
He inherits a much less robust newsroom than I took over from Joe Worley back in 2014. But that’s based on the numbers in our newsroom, not the enthusiasm or the talent of those on the news staff.
The Tulsa World has taken its hits over the years, just like every other media company I know. It’s not the same World (upper case) that I joined in 1985 when the Lorton family made the decisions in the same building where the newspaper was printed early every morning and delivered to tens of thousands of subscribers.
The reality is that it’s not the same world (lower case) that it was in 1985, either. Has anyone’s life not changed since 1985?
We don’t have as many tens of thousands of print subscribers any more, but our readership — the number of people who actually read our product digitally on their phones, tablets and computers plus those who read the print edition — has never been more robust.
When I talk to readers and subscribers, most of their complaints are about the price of the print edition and the “slant” of national stories, those that we pick up from other sources, including The Associated Press.
Readers are always surprised when I tell them that we get similar complaints from those who identify themselves as “liberal” or “conservative.” I have literally received a complaint about a story being “left-wing trash” and then picked up the phone and had someone tell me the same story is parroting a “conservative conspiracy.”
These days readers view articles from a political perspective. Does it agree with the way I vote? Does it match what’s being reported on my favorite cable channel?
Most of those cable channels where readers get their “news” aren’t actual broadcasts that report news. They are personalities who take news events and load them with opinion based on the interests and beliefs that sophisticated research tells them the audience would like to see.
Be aware of what news is and where you’re getting it.
Just because your favorite local news channel has unfamiliar anchors or the set looks different, don’t abandon the opportunity to get your news from a Tulsa station.
And, you knew this was coming, don’t abandon your Tulsa World because there are fewer reporters and the front page looks a bit different. The journalists who have survived rounds of layoffs and cost cuts because of fewer print readers and a changing business model are still providing more news about what directly affects you than you can get anywhere else.
These folks are professionals. They are ethical. They are dedicated. They are focused. They are fair and accurate. And they’re the best in the world (lower case).
They’ve certainly been the best in my World (upper case).
Thank you for reading. Please keep it up.
