After the Hale High School boys basketball team took home regional championship honors for the first time since 1998, a group of anonymous donors teamed up with a local shoe store to help the boys celebrate.

While the team browsed Wednesday at Silhouette Sneakers & Art in Tulsa's historic Greenwood District, they were surprised with the news they could pick a pair of limited-edition shoes for free, thanks to the anonymous donation.

The Rangers' 15 players and three coaches all got to take home a new set of kicks to celebrate their season that included a 13-game win streak.

Jan. 13 video: Hale defeats Edison in 5A showdown

More photos posted by the team: